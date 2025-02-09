General Hospital weekly preview sees a dramatic week in Port Charles as Jason confronts Drew and Ava’s scheme backfires

General Hospital has been presenting twists in its storyline since its premiere in April 1963. As fans already know, the soap revolves around the titular hospital in the fictional township of Port Charles, and extends to include the town's residents.

In the coming week from February 10, 2025, Port Charles is gearing up for confrontations and tribulations as General Hospital's storyline moves toward Valentine's Day.

As seen in the previous week, Michael recuperated in Baden-Baden, Germany, and Jason went to visit him. Michael's mother, Carly, came back in town, connecting with her newfound romance, Brennan, on one side and longtime rival, Nina, on the other. Sasha was seen lashing out at people trying to interfere with her life, while Cody went around town reading wrong information about her pregnancy.

These story arcs are leading the long-running ABC daily soap toward new twists, which are due this coming week.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital focuses on Jason's dilemma

Jason Morgan will be back in town in the General Hospital storyline for the week of February 10, 2025. It is likely that he meets his brother, Drew Caine, and has a confrontation since the duo cannot see eye-to-eye. As per the preview, Jason may also have an altercation with Tracy Quartermaine about Sasha Gilmore.

Since Sasha is Jason's one of the prime concerns now, he will meet her and inform her about Michael Corinthos's wishes. To save Michael's situation in the custody battle with Willow, Jason may suggest they continue with the charade of being romantically involved. He may suggest that they go ahead with claiming he is her baby's father.

The other important concern for Jason would be his son, Danny Morgan, who may inform him about Sam MacCall's murder and Cyrus Renault being the main suspect. The teenager may ask his father to avenge his mother's killing by eliminating the criminal. However, Alexis Davis will likely thwart any revengeful idea asking Jason to not set any bad example for his son.

General Hospital: Ava may find herself in a fix

Ava Jerome has been evading difficult situations in the past few months with help from Ric Lansing. However, she may feel compelled to sneak in to meet her daughter Avery, who is in Sonny's custody. Kristina Corinthos will likely stop her as she had promised her father. This may cause a dispute between the two.

The soap's preview also shows Ava getting an offer that she would find tough to resist. Since Lansing will be worried about Ava's situation, the latter may be getting into a problematic arrangement. Whether that involves the criminal-in-town Jenz Sidwell or not is as yet unclear.

General Hospital: Other story arcs for the week of February 10, 2025

Nina Reeves, who reached out to Carly Spencer, will likely collaborate with the latter as they strategize to destroy Drew's relationship with Willow. On an aside, Nina will also reach out to Sonny over a matter that the mob boss must contemplate.

As per the General Hospital preview, Josslyn may be in danger. Fans may remember her going through Cyrus's home last week about which the criminal was updated. As such, he is expected to retaliate by confronting the young woman about the same.

Meanwhile, Trina Robinson's friendship with Kai Taylor may move to the next level as the two get closer. They may be riding a high wave towards Valentine's Day. On the other hand, Cody Bell may apologize to Sasha for spreading unfounded personal information about her. Whether Sasha forgives him remains to be seen.

For more updates on Port Charles residents, stay tuned to General Hospital every weekday on ABC.

