General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (February 17 to 21, 2025)

ABC's General Hospital first premiered on daytime television on April 1, 1963, and was created by the creator and producer couple Doris and Frank Hursely. The show is set in the fictional town city of Port Charles and has been a fan favorite for many decades. General Hospital focuses on the lives of the members of the Corinthos, Cassadine, Quartermaine, and Spencer families and their engagements and feuds with one another.

The upcoming week's episodes of General Hospital from February 17, 2025, to February 21, 2025, will showcase many ongoing storylines and dramatic twists. Sonny Corinthos will have a long conversation with his former wife Carly, Cyrus Renault will finally set his goal and fix his next target on Elizabeth while Willow Tait will find out some major, shocking information.

3 major developments to expect on General Hospital from February 17, 2025, to February 21, 2025

1) Sonny and Carly's long over-due conversation

In the upcoming week's episodes of General Hospital, Carly Spencer and Sonny Corinthos will finally have an open and honest conversation with each other. In the upcoming week's video preview, Carly asked Sonny about what had been happening in his life. The storyline might make Sonny finally open up to her regarding his multiple health scares and ill heart health.

Sonny will also reveal his ongoing custody battles which will finally make Carly understand why he made concessions with Ava Jerome. He will finally share his troubles with his former wife, while Carly will feel shocked to find out about the new developments.

2) Cyrus's eyes on Elizabeth's life

Cyrus Renault had been wreaking havoc all over Port Charles recently. He was involved in several criminal activities and also poisoned people with digitalis overdoses, including Michael Corinthos, Sonny's son. Everyone on General Hospital seemed eager to get him convicted and finally find out the cause of all the suspicious activities.

This upcoming week, Cyrus will prove to not back down despite several warnings and will set his eyes on Elizabeth Baldwin's life. He had been trying to find out details about her life and happenings for a while by spying and will have his eyes set on trying to make sure she is killed.

Meanwhile, Liz and Lucky had been investigating Cyrus's deeds recently and they had found out details regarding his crimes. The two might have enough evidence to make sure that he is incarcerated. They will go to Anna and try to give her everything that they have on him so that the Port Charles Police Department can finally convict him.

3) Willow Tait's shocking discovery

In the upcoming week's episodes of General Hospital, Willow Tait will be seen making a discovery that shocks her. In the ongoing storyline of the show, she could either find out that Sasha's unborn child's father was Michael Corinthos or that Drew Quartermaine, her current partner, had been involved with her mother Nina Reeves in the past while also simultaneously courting her.

The plot hints that she could finally have enough information to fight with the Quartermaines and the Corinthos to try to make sure that she receives full custody of Wiley and Amelia.

Fans and interested viewers can watch General Hospital on ABC Network and stream episodes on Hulu.

