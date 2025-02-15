General Hospital weekly recap (February 10 to 14, 2025): Sasha’s secret, Sonny’s health scare, and a custody war

The episodes of the ABC soap opera General Hospital aired from February 10 to 14, 2025, were full of drama, surprises, and tense confrontations. Jason found himself in the middle of several conflicts, from questioning Tracy about Sasha’s baby to facing off with Cyrus over Danny’s safety. Meanwhile, Carly and Nina worked together to break up Drew and Willow, leading to even more betrayal.

Custody battles, secret affairs, and shocking truths came to light. Sonny and Ava reached a deal to share custody of Avery, while Alexis begged Jason to let go of his revenge. Elsewhere, Josslyn got into legal trouble, Lucky and Elizabeth had a touching moment, and Sasha discovered someone was investigating her.

With emotions running high on General Hospital, some characters made bold choices that could change their lives forever. Molly and Cody were stuck together and had an honest conversation, while Lulu and Kristina argued over past sacrifices.

General Hospital weekly recap for episodes aired from February 10 to 14, 2025

Monday, February 10, 2025: Jason confronted Tracy

At the beginning of the week on General Hospital, Jason confronted Tracy about rumors that he was the father of Sasha's baby. Meanwhile, Carly and Nina teamed up to try and break up Drew and Willow.

At the Port Charles Grille, Sasha argued with Cody for interfering in her life, and things got tense when Jason showed up. Elsewhere, Willow thought about her divorce options, Josslyn found out important details about Austin’s death, and Ava’s fight for custody of Avery led to a heated argument with Kristina.

Tuesday, February 11, 2025: Danny accused Cyrus, Sasha, and Jason agreed to a cover-up

Danny confronted Cyrus, blaming him for Sam’s death, but Jason stepped in before things got worse. Sasha convinced Jason that they should let people believe he was her baby’s father to protect Michael.

Meanwhile, Willow had no idea about Michael’s past cheating. Nina felt guilty over her affair with Drew, and Lucky and Elizabeth ran into each other at Charlie’s. Elsewhere, Sonny got some mixed health news, and Curtis warned Jordan about Sidwell’s shady business.

Wednesday, February 12, 2025: Jason warned Cyrus

In the middle of the week on General Hospital, Jason warned Cyrus to stay away from Danny, while Trina and Kai stood up to the dangerous mobster. At Charlie’s, Lucky and Elizabeth shared a dance, not realizing that Cyrus was secretly watching them.

On the other hand, Sasha begged Jason to let go of his revenge plans for Danny’s sake. Meanwhile, Anna arrested Josslyn for sneaking into Cyrus’ apartment. At Bobbie’s, Dante and Lulu had a heartfelt moment. Elsewhere, Nina grew closer to Willow, who was struggling with guilt, and Tracy got into a fight with her over Drew.

Thursday, February 13, 2025: Sasha uncovered a private investigator

Sasha used a dog named Mavis to distract his owner and private investigator to find out that someone was looking into her. Jason urged Sonny to take care of his health, but Sonny was still focused on the bombing.

Anna shut Dante out of the Cyrus case, which caused tension between them. Molly and Cody got stuck on the hospital roof together, forcing them to have an unexpected conversation. Meanwhile, Nina confided in Ava about her problems with Willow. Later, Jason confronted Cyrus, which led to Anna arresting him for making threats.

Friday, February 14, 2025: Sonny and Ava reached a custody agreement

At the end of the week on General Hospital, Sonny and Ava agreed to share 50/50 custody of Avery, even though Ric strongly disagreed. Lulu apologized to Kristina for what happened with Sam but later argued with Jenz Sidwell about his history with Lucky.

Meanwhile, Alexis begged Jason not to kill Cyrus for Danny’s sake. Sasha found out that Elaine was investigating her.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu

