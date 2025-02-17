General Hospital spoilers: Carly demands answers while Sonny hides a secret

As Port Charles continues to celebrate Valentine's Day on General Hospital this week, romance is likely to come with impending twists in the plot. The town is still facing danger from criminal Cyrus, who has been killing people, leaving the authorities baffled. While multiple parties are working on cornering Cyrus, his biggest nemesis, Jason, is in police lockup.

The past weeks on General Hospital saw Jason threaten Cyrus, worried about the criminal's move on Danny, for which Anna arrested Jason on Martin's complaint. On the other hand, Sasha requested Jason to pretend to be her baby's father since she didn't want the real father Michael's custody case jeopardized.

Elsewhere, Sonny returned from California with the news that his heart issue would eventually need surgery. He offered Ava a settlement bargain over Avery's custody. On the other hand, Trina and Kai were seen bonding beyond friendship.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Carly meets Sonny but finds him secretive

After offering Ava Jerome a deal, Sonny Corinthos is likely to visit Carly Spencer. He would like to know more about their son Michael's treatment updates while sharing his own. As such, Sonny will inform Carly about his settlement offer to Ava.

As General Hospital fans know, Sonny's heart condition, demanding minimum stress, is what prompted the mobster to offer the pact. A surprised Carly may want to know the reason that instigated Sonny to dissolve the longtime custody battle.

Sonny is likely to insist the decision would be best for Avery. However, Carly would see through the lie. While she would figure out Sonny is keeping some truth from her, he will continue to try to leave out his heart condition from their conversation.

Carly Spencer may not take the information provided at face value and may continue to push for the real reason. Whether Sonny buckles under Carly's pressure and reveals his health condition remains to be seen.

General Hospital: Cyrus is ready to strike, but Jason cannot stop him

As mentioned before, Anna Devane arrested Jason Morgan last week on Martin's complaint. However, when Mac Scorpio gets suspicious of the real reason for Jason's arrest, Anna may tell him why she plans to keep Jason away from Cyrus while they get evidence against the criminal.

However, she may not disclose that Elizabeth and Lucky Spencer are involved in an amateur investigation against Cyrus. While Anna may get updates from the Spencer duo about more evidence against Cyrus, the latter may chalk out the plan to kill his next victim, which may be Elizabeth.

Meanwhile, Sasha Gilmore is likely to pay a visit to Jason in prison in front of Mac Scorpio. The latter may be baffled by Jason and Sasha's behavior since Jason will continue to play the baby's father before Mac.

General Hospital: Updates on Willow, Trina, Kai, and more

Martin may be unable to get any incriminating evidence against Michael and will share the same with Willow. Unable to place any blame on Michael, Willow may realize that her custody case stands weak, and she may lose her children to Michael. On the other hand, Drew may find himself in a fix.

Kai Taylor invited Trina Robinson out on a Valentine's Day treat, which Trina may take casually. She will be seen discussing the same with Josslyn. However, Kai will likely make an extra effort to make the day special. It may be a matter of time before Trina and Kai become a romantic couple on General Hospital.

For more updates on Cyrus, Jason, and others, stay tuned to GH on ABC every weekday.

