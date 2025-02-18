“Monica is irreplacable”— General Hospital fans react to reported rumors about Erika Slezak’s recasting as Monica Quartermaine on the show

Rumors have surfaced suggesting that Erika Slezak might step in for the late Leslie Charleson as Monica Quartermaine on General Hospital. Fans have flocked to social media, eager to determine whether the cherished character should continue or receive a respectful send-off.

Ad

Fans grew accustomed to hearing Monica’s voice on a phone call or learning that she sent instructions from faraway destinations. Then the notion of a full-time replacement emerged, leaving some fans shocked.

“Monica is irreplaceable and Erika was great as Victoria Lord aka Vickie on OLTL”

The strongest statement so far is the well-known comment. It immediately captured attention on social media. The words sum up the feelings of many who have tracked Monica’s journey for years.

Ad

Trending

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

At the same time, several viewers acknowledge Erika Slezak’s remarkable history in daytime television. They point out that her prior experience on another soap makes her a strong performer.

Ad

Fans who share this opinion see a place for her in General Hospital but feel uneasy about assigning her to Monica’s shoes. A few suggest she could arrive in Port Charles as Monica’s half-sister or a relative who inherits the Quartermaine house.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

A few hoped that the soap would introduce Sletaz as Monica's long-lost cousin or sister, allowing the inclusion of a good actress while not ruining the Character's legacy.

Ad

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Meanwhile, another group shows interest in continuing Monica’s story at all costs. Some folks believe Monica’s presence is too vital to drop. According to these fans, the character could remain a guiding force in the show.

Ad

They note that General Hospital has withstood other recasts, and the main goal is to retain strong storylines. Some even believe that Erika Slezak would do justice to the character.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Recent Developments involving Monica on General Hospital

In previous episodes, Monica was shown assisting Dr. Finn in a malpractice issue, standing by him when hospital administrators expressed doubt. Fans saw her balancing loyalty and duty, which has always been her character's trademark.

Ad

The soap has also featured calls from Monica, signifying that she was still alive, even while off-screen. As of late 2023, she appeared briefly to support Finn and confront Tracy.

Clearly, the show valued Monica's wisdom, especially in tough medical cases and Quartermaine dramas. The rumor about Erika Slezak stepping in remains unverified but has sparked a wide-ranging debate.

Ad

Some predict that the series might choose a tribute episode, similar to how it handled Bobbie and Epiphany. Others see an opportunity for a fresh face to represent the Quartermaine family’s matriarch.

The future of Monica’s role is unknown, but the attention around these rumors reveals just how strongly fans feel about her. Whether the show makes a recast official or plans a farewell storyline, General Hospital audiences are certain to speak up again.

Ad

One thing remains consistent: the character of Monica Quartermaine has left a mark that is hard to forget. And with so many opinions in play, the conversation is far from over.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback