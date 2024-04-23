What happened to Monica on General Hospital?

Monica Quartermaine, a beloved character on General Hospital, has been a fixture in the fictional town of Port Charles since her introduction. Originally portrayed by actress Patsy Rahn in 1976, Monica has been portrayed by Leslie Charleson since August 1977.

As a member of the affluent Quartermaine family, Monica's presence has been central to the show's narrative evolution over the years. Her professional trajectory has seen her rise to positions of authority within the medical community of Port Charles—from chief of cardiology to chief of staff and eventually chair of the board.

While Monica's involvement in the show's regular drama has waned over time, explained by the soap opera as her engagement in extensive business travels, her recent return in December 2023 marked a highly anticipated comeback, reigniting interest in her character's storyline among viewers.

Did Monica Quartermaine leave General Hospital?

No, Leslie Charleson’s Monica Quartermaine is still a part of General Hospital. She made her return to the soap opera in episodes aired in December 2023, following an absence since early 2022. On the hospital's board, Monica's absence from the show was attributed to her extensive business travels.

However, in reality, it appeared that Leslie's health struggles were a more accurate explanation for Monica's absence. The actor had experienced several falls in recent years, leading to prolonged recovery periods.

Does Monica on General Hospital wear a wig?

Although there hasn't been any official confirmation, a post on a Soaps.com message board suggests that Monica Quartermaine on General Hospital wears a wig due to Charleson’s thinning hair.

The post referenced an interview where Charleson reportedly mentioned wearing wigs since the 1980s because of her thin hair. We have not been able to verify this information.

Has Monica been ever replaced on General Hospital?

In 2018, the role was temporarily recast as Charleson injured her leg while walking her dog, preventing her from filming upcoming episodes. Patty McCormack replaced her temporarily, making her first appearance on May 7. Monica was temporarily recast again, due to Leslie's fall, with actress Holly Kaplan for one episode on March 15, 2022.

About the actress

Hailing from Kansas City, Missouri, Charleson began her career on ABC's daytime soap opera A Flame in the Wind in 1964. She has also been part of CBS' Love Is a Many Splendored Thing.

Over the years, Charleson's performance as Monica earned her four Daytime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. She is the longest-serving cast member on General Hospital.

Current storyline

While Monica was on her business trips in 2023, when Epiphany Johnson passed away, she called Elizabeth Webber to inform her that she had been promoted to head nurse. Monica then called Olivia Quartermaine in August to see how she was handling Tracy Quartermaine's return, and Ned Ashton thought he was Eddie Maine.

In December, Monica returned to Port Charles to support Hamilton Finn as he faced a malpractice suit, despite the hospital’s attorney advising against it. Confined to a wheelchair due to an ankle injury from a fall, Monica assured visiting Lois Cerullo (Rena Sofer) that she could stay in the Quartermaine mansion, despite Tracy’s disapproval.

Viewers can watch the latest episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.