General Hospital spoilers: Carly and Brennan grow closer while Jason battles his instincts

The walls may be closing in on Cyrus Renault on General Hospital's upcoming episodes. On one hand, authorities, Anna and Brennan, try to approach him officially, while non-official techniques involving Josslyn, Liz, and Jason take another direction. Meanwhile, Carly may get closer to Brennan during the V-Day celebration while Anna issues a warning to Jason before releasing him.

The past week saw an altercation between Danny and Cyrus, leading to Jason threatening the latter. Fed up with Martic's complaint, Anna put Jason under arrest while employing Elizabeth and Lucky's assistance in procuring evidence against Cyrus.

On the other hand, Carly and Nina decided to collaborate against Drew, while Carly embarked on a new romance with Brennan despite Lucas warning her against it. Jason agreed to pretend to be the father of Sasha's baby and a mishap bonded Cody and Molly in an unlikely friendship.

Meanwhile, General Hospital's future storyline, which revolves around the titular hospital in the fictional Port Charles township, will involve more complicated story arcs.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Carly demands to know Brennan's secret

Tuesday's General Hospital episode dated February 18, 2025, will find Carly Spencer spending some romantic moments with Jack Brennan after he gifts her a Valentine's Day bouquet. This will give them much-needed time with each other.

However, Carly will likely remember Lucas's warning about Brennan keeping secrets from her. As such, she may appeal to Brennan to share some of his secrets that others do not know. She possibly wants to know Brennan's connection with Valentin Cassadine who she saved Brennan from in Germany.

While Brennan may disclose Valentin's association with him, even if in parts, he is likely to keep quiet about his current alliance with Josslyn Jacks. Since learning about Brennan employing Josslyn to gather evidence against Cyrus from the criminal's lair may enrage Carly, he is likely to keep that out of her knowledge.

General Hospital: Jason is released with a warning

Anna Devane, who arrested Jason Morgan last week, will need to let him go after legal interference from Alexis Davis and Mac Scorpio. However, she knows Jason may be tempted to deliver justice to the town. As such, she will try to convince him to stay under her radar and away from Cyrus, so that PCPD has the opportunity to get the criminal and put him behind bars.

However, Jason Morgan will likely be unwilling to heed Anna's warning. He may feel justified in killing Cyrus if the latter poses a threat to his son, Danny Morgan, or others in town. The General Hospital spoilers suggest Cyrus may be shot in the near future. However, whether it is Jason who will shoot him is as yet unknown.

General Hospital: Loving interactions for Trina, Chase, Lulu, and more

Trina Robinson is slated to go on a date with Kai Taylor, who has arranged for the evening at the nightclub. Trina may inform Kai that the place is owned by her father. On the other hand, Trina's mother, Portia Robinson, may expect a Valentine's Day evening with Curtis Ashford, and the latter may plan a surprise for her.

Things have been far from good for the committed couple, Harrison Chase and his wife, Brook Lynn Quartermaine. While Chase learned about being infertile at the time when Brook Lynn was looking forward to having a baby, the latter is keeping the secret of her teenage pregnancy from her husband.

Around V-Day, Chase will likely dish out small romantic gestures to Brook Lynn. However, the latter will likely be consumed by guilt to notice the loving moves. Later, when Chase delivers his grand move to show his love, Brook Lynn's remorse may force her to disclose her past to her trusting husband.

On the other hand, Lulu Spencer will worry that she is proving to be a bad mother and may share this sorrow with Dante Falconeri. In response, Dante will assure her that they all are busy doing the best they can in any given situation and she should not be too harsh on herself.

For more updates about Cyrus's moves and the revelation of secrets in Port Charles, stay tuned to General Hospital every weekday.

