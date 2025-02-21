Is Cyrus dead on General Hospital? Character’s fate explored

The recent episode of the ABC soap opera General Hospital aired on February 20, 2025, brought a shocking twist to the plot with the death of villain Cyrus Renault. His reign of terror ended after a tense showdown with Josslyn Jacks at Austin’s cabin. In a desperate fight, Joss shot Cyrus in the chest, finally stopping his string of murders.

Port Charles is in chaos, with many characters facing emotional struggles and big changes. Lulu is still trying to find her place after being gone for so long. Brook Lynn and Chase are heartbroken over their future, while Dante does his best to support them. Meanwhile, Anna, Laura, and Jordan are growing more suspicious of Drew as he works to take Sonny down.

In the middle of it all`, Josslyn took matters into her own hands, leading to a deadly confrontation with Cyrus. Now that he’s gone, Port Charles must pick up the pieces. But can those he hurt finally find peace?

Cyrus Renault on General Hospital meets his fate

Cyrus Renault has been one of the most dangerous villains on General Hospital, causing chaos in Port Charles for years. His latest crime spree was especially brutal, as he was behind multiple murders, including Dex Heller and Sam McCall. He carried out his twisted plans without remorse, leaving many lives in danger.

Josslyn Jacks discovered hospital bracelets from Cyrus’s victims in Austin Gatlin-Holt’s cabin. Before she could escape, Cyrus confronted her with an axe. She shot him in the chest with Dex’s gun, and he died after calling her a murderer. Joss checked his pulse and then called Jack, who arrived at a shocking scene.

Cyrus’ death closes the book on one of General Hospital’s most feared villains. Over the years, he has run drug operations, kidnapped people, and tried to take down powerful figures like Sonny Corinthos, Laura Collins, and Jordan Ashford. Even when he claimed to change, his evil side always came back.

Now that he’s gone, Port Charles can finally breathe a little easier. But Josslyn’s decision to pull the trigger may come with consequences. Will she have to answer for what she did?

The residents of Port Charles might finally find closure

With Cyrus Renault gone, many residents in Port Charles might finally find closure. Alexis Davis, who lost her daughter Sam because of him, may find some peace knowing he can never hurt anyone again.

Jason Morgan, who struggled with thoughts of revenge, can now focus on grieving Sam without feeling the need to get justice. Josslyn Jacks, who lost Dex, might feel some relief, but taking Cyrus’ life might change her forever.

Cyrus hurt the Spencer family in terrible ways. He poisoned Lucky, leaving him fighting for his life, and made Lulu’s condition even worse. Now, Laura, Dante, and their loved ones can try to move forward, knowing he’s no longer a threat.

As everyone in Port Charles processes his death, his victims and their families may finally start to rebuild their lives though they will never forget the damage he left behind.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

