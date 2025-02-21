General Hospital recap (February 20, 2025): Josslyn shoots Cyrus while Lucky fights for his life

The recent episode of the ABC soap opera General Hospital was filled with tension and heartbreak as Port Charles faced shocking events. Lulu felt out of place after realizing how much had changed while she was gone. Meanwhile, Brook Lynn and Chase struggled with devastating news about their future, and Dante tried to support them, but Lulu still felt like an outsider.

Elsewhere, Anna, Laura, and Jordan debated their next move against Sonny and Drew, growing suspicious of Drew’s true motives. Their discussion was interrupted by shocking news about Lucky. Meanwhile, Curtis turned to Stella for help in dealing with Drew’s increasing influence.

The climax of General Hospital arrived when Joss found Cyrus’ hideout. A confrontation turned deadly, and she was forced to act. As the fallout spread, Dante and Anna vowed to catch Cyrus, unaware that Joss had already taken him down.

General Hospital recap for the episode aired on Thursday, February 20, 2025

Dante supports Lulu as Brook Lynn faces heartbreak

Dante told Lulu at Deception that Brook Lynn and Chase couldn’t have children. Lulu felt bad about her earlier remarks, and knew Brook Lynn wouldn’t give up on having a child. Dante reminded her of their parenting journey, hoping Brook Lynn, and Chase could share that joy. Lulu, feeling left out, wondered if she still had a place in their lives.

Anna, Laura, and Jordan strategize against Sonny and Drew

At the mayor’s office on General Hospital, Anna, Laura, and Jordan discussed Drew’s plan to take Sonny’s piers for a city project. Anna warned that Drew was determined to take Sonny down, while Jordan worried about his ties to Jenz. Laura feared Sidwell’s unpredictability. They saw Drew as a growing threat, but their focus shifted when they heard the news about Lucky.

Drew asks Willow to move in

Drew showed Willow the house he bought for them and their kids, hoping for a stable future. But Willow hesitated, worried about more change for her children. She decided to wait until Michael recovered. Drew respected her choice, promising the house would be ready when she was.

Jason makes a crucial decision

After leaving jail, Jason visited Sam’s grave, torn over his instinct to kill Cyrus. He realized revenge could cost him his bond with Danny. Sasha’s words reminded him of Sam’s wish for him to be present. Choosing peace, he approached Drew for a truce, but Drew remained skeptical, leaving their relationship uncertain.

Curtis turns to Stella for help

At The Savoy on General Hospital, Curtis told Stella about his issues with Drew, who was using his power to block Curtis’ projects. He asked for her help through her connection to Congressman Doug Henderson. Stella agreed, recognizing that Drew had changed. She reassured Curtis and promised to support him.

Lucky fights for his life

Lucky was rushed to General Hospital after Cyrus poisoned him with digitalis. Liz told Laura that Cyrus believed he was "releasing souls," and Laura was horrified to learn he also worsened Lulu’s condition. Dante vowed to catch Cyrus, and just as police spotted him in the woods, Isaiah arrived with news that Lucky’s fate was uncertain.

Josslyn ends Cyrus’ reign of terror

Joss broke into Austin’s cabin and found an envelope with hospital bracelets, including Sam’s and Dex’s. Before she could leave, Cyrus appeared with an axe, accusing her of interfering.

Joss grabbed Dex’s gun and shot Cyrus in the chest. As he died, he called her a murderer. She checked his pulse but there was nothing. Realizing her life had changed forever, she called Jack for help.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes on ABC and Hulu.

