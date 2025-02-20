General Hospital recap (February 19, 2025): Cyrus confesses, Curtis kicks Drew out, and Lucky fights for survival

The recent episode of the ABC soap opera General Hospital, which aired on February 19, 2025, was filled with drama and shocking moments. Cyrus confessed his twisted mission to Liz and tried to silence her, but Lucky arrived just in time. At The Savoy, Curtis made it clear that Drew was no longer welcome, leading to tension.

Lulu and Brook Lynn clashed at work, revealing Brook Lynn’s heartbreak. Chase opened up to Dante about his struggles with fatherhood, while Joss got pulled into Emma’s cause. Meanwhile, Drew surprised Willow with a big proposal.

As the episode ended, Lucky was injected with a dangerous dose during his fight with Cyrus. Meanwhile, Joss unknowingly walked into danger at Austin’s abandoned cabin.

General Hospital recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Carly and Brennan’s romantic night interrupted

At Carly’s house, Brennan and she shared a toast and a kiss, reminiscing about Germany. Their moment was interrupted when Donna had a nightmare. Brennan comforted her, before Carly put her back to bed. As their talk turned serious, Brennan got a mysterious text and left abruptly.

Lulu and Brook Lynn’s heated confrontation

At Deception, Lulu struggled with a difficult client, so Brook Lynn took over. Frustrated, Brook Lynn criticized Lulu’s professionalism, leading to an argument. Lulu accused Brook Lynn of having a perfect life, but Dante arrived with the shocking news that Brook Lynn and Chase couldn’t have children, leaving Lulu stunned.

Chase confides in Dante

At Bobbie’s on General Hospital, Chase told Dante he was struggling with his and Brook Lynn’s infertility. He wanted a family but felt helpless. Dante reassured him that there were other ways to be a father. Determined to support Brook Lynn, Chase left to be with her.

Curtis bans Drew from The Savoy

At The Savoy on General Hospital, Curtis was furious when Drew and Willow arrived, seeing it as disrespectful. Portia tried to calm him, but Curtis made it clear Drew wasn’t welcome and had him escorted out. Meanwhile, Willow was surprised to see Lucas with Brad. Later, Drew took Willow to his new house, decorated by Maxie, and asked her to move in.

Cyrus confesses his crimes to Liz

Cyrus showed up at Liz’s house and made a shocking confession. He claimed he had been "freeing" people from their suffering, including Lulu, who he believed had no hope of waking up. Liz was horrified as he admitted to targeting patients like Sam and Dex, believing his actions were part of a divine mission.

When Liz pushed for more answers, Cyrus revealed he had even considered harming his own mother, but was stopped by Martin.

Lucky returns to save Liz but pays the price

Just as Cyrus was about to inject Liz, Lucky burst in and tackled him. They fought fiercely, and Lucky managed to knock Cyrus out. But in the struggle, Cyrus injected Lucky in the leg with an unknown substance. As Liz called 911, she realized Lucky’s life was in danger.

Meanwhile, Joss searched Austin’s abandoned cabin for clues, unaware that Cyrus was on his way back, setting up another dangerous encounter.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

