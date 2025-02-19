General Hospital spoilers: Curtis and Drew’s feud explodes while Chase reveals a shocking truth

Cyrus is on the move again on General Hospital while the townspeople are busy celebrating Valentine's Day. With two criminals, Cyrus and Sidwell, on the loose in Port Charles town, the town's residents face imminent danger. The past week has seen a slow movement towards cornering Cyrus before he claims his next victim.

The soap's plot so far involves Anna releasing Jason and asking him to stay away from Cyrus. Meanwhile, Brennan has given a determined Josslyn the address of Cyrus's hideout while keeping it a secret from Carly. On the other hand, Chase has been trying to romantically woo his wife despite being heartbroken about his sterility.

Curtis and Portia saw a houseful at their nightclub as they hosted Trina and Kai's date. Lucas bid his blind date, Gunther, a quick goodbye before joining Brad at the bar. At her home, Liz packed the leftover cake as she opened the door to Cyrus, presuming it was Lucky.

Meanwhile, General Hospital continues to engage fans with its exciting storylines revolving around the fictional township of Port Charles, its medical facility, its mobsters, law enforcers, and other residents. The soap has been airing on ABC since April 1963.

General Hospital: Drew kicks up a squabble with Curtis

Drew Caine will be at The Savoy with lady love Willow Corinthos for a V-Day celebration. However, he will get into an argument with Curtis Ashford. While once good friends, the duo have had a fallout after Drew's manipulations and have since remained on bad terms.

Wednesday's General Hospital episode will highlight the feud between them as they exchange a heated debate. While Curtis may try to shove this interruption aside, assuring Portia that he will not let Drew spoil their evening, Drew may pursue the dispute fiercely.

His dinner partner, Willow, may be shocked to see this aggressive side of her romantic partner. Whether this realization will influence Willow's future decisions remains to be seen.

General Hospital: Chase may open up to Dante

Harrison Chase and Dante Falconeri have known each other professionally and personally for long. As such, Dante will be able to gauge that something is bugging Chase and offer his friend a patient ear. Chase may be tempted to unburden himself and is likely to reveal his sterility issue.

As Chase would express disappointment at not being able to start a family with Brook Lynn, he may also share Brook Lynn's present state of mind. As the General Hospital fans know, Brook Lynn had baby Giovanni as a teenager with Dante.

While Brook Lynn knows how she gave up her baby for adoption, she is unaware of the child's current whereabouts and identity. On the other hand, neither Dante, the baby's father, nor Chase, Brook Lynn's husband, knows about her teenage pregnancy.

General Hospital: Josslyn goes on her mission

Wednesday's episode, dated February 19, 2025, will see Josslyn Jacks ditching Emma Drake as she heads out after work to the address Brennan gave her. While Giovanni will be left behind at Bobbie's to interact with Emma, Josslyn will head out to Cyrus's hideout.

Later in the night, Jack Brennan will receive an alert that would break up his romantic dinner with Carly Spencer. While Brennan has not yet revealed to Carly that he has put up her daughter, Josslyn, to look for incriminating evidence on Cyrus on behalf of WSB, he cannot ignore any update from the young sleuth.

As Brennan gets worried about Josslyn's late-night adventure, he may rush to get to the spot for Josslyn's safety. This is likely to leave Carly wondering what could be more important than their date. Whether Brennan reveals the truth about employing Josslyn in this dangerous mission and how Carly may react remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to General Hospital for more updates on Cyrus's story arc while all residents connected to him evade danger on ABC every weekday.

