General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (February 19 to 28, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

The next two weeks of General Hospital are packed with drama, unexpected twists, and romantic sparks. From February 19 to 28, 2025, the show will present events that push familiar characters into tight corners. High-stakes decisions and secret motives will keep viewers guessing.

Carly Spencer, Sonny Corinthos, and others find their paths crossing in ways that could alter their futures. Tensions run high, and each day brings a fresh surprise.

Valentine's Day may have wrapped on General Hospital, but passion and suspense linger. Carly and Sonny hold serious talks that hint at possible heartache or healing. Jack Brennan's plan to involve Josslyn Jacks in a secret operation might spark a furious reaction.

Dante Falconeri and Lulu Spencer wrestle with Sam McCall's heartbreaking end while new romances form across town. Fans should prepare for a busy stretch in the storyline.

Major developments in General Hospital

Carly's discussions with Sonny suggest he might reveal a health concern he tried to keep hidden. There is chatter that he's facing a serious heart issue, which could affect his relationship with Carly down the line.

Meanwhile, Jack hopes to bring Josslyn into a risky plan to 'test" her loyalty. Carly will likely confront him if her daughter's safety is jeopardized. Maxie Jones tries to steer Dante back to Lulu, but Sam's recent death still haunts him.

That loss makes him uncertain about embracing a new start so soon. In the Quartermaine household, Harrison Chase and Brook Lynn enjoy extended celebrations. Their love story continues to warm hearts beyond February 14.

Elizabeth Baldwin and Lucky Spencer pass important evidence to the authorities, putting Cyrus Renault in a precarious spot. He has shown he won't hesitate to retaliate if he feels threatened.

Elizabeth's involvement could draw Cyrus's wrath, though Lucky stands ready to shield her. Isaiah Gannon and Portia Robinson face an urgent situation at the hospital, trying to save a life that hangs by a thread.

Rumors hint that Cyrus has a hand in more trouble, but details remain sketchy. Some fear he might expand his campaign of "mercy killings," increasing anxiety around town. The tension builds as Cyrus's name surfaces in more troubling developments, setting the stage for possible showdowns.

Rivalries and romance in General Hospital

Drew Quartermaine and Curtis Ashford clash over conflicting goals on General Hospital, and Jason Morgan becomes part of their growing feud. This sparks questions about whether Drew might reveal a bolder side to Willow Tait Corinthos, shifting her perception of him.

Meanwhile, Sasha Corbin and Jason work hard to keep a major baby cover-up under control. Michael Corinthos's custody battle is at stake, so the truth must stay hidden for now.

Cyrus's ruthless behavior fuels the flames of vengeance. Jason could be ready to strike back after losing Sam, though the final approach is still up in the air. Josslyn, driven by grief for Dex Heller, also seeks a chance to take Cyrus down.

Austin Gatlin-Holt's unsolved murder from late 2023 resurfaces, raising new questions about who might be behind it. That crime has lingered in the background, and more characters may get pulled into the fallout.

If Cyrus is connected, it might be part of a larger pattern of violence. Port Charles is on edge, and frustration grows as the body count seems to climb. Some residents are poised to fight back, refusing to let fear win.

Relationships and hidden agendas will fill the episodes with tension in General Hospital. Over these two weeks, the countdown to February 28, 2025, promises discoveries that could spark a chain reaction, leaving viewers anxious for the next chapter.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.

