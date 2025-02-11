“Drew is so selfish and self-centered”—General Hospital fans debate Drew’s absence from his daughter’s life, sharing mixed reactions.

Many viewers have been voicing questions about how Drew is handling his parental responsibilities on General Hospital. His daughter, Scout, remains off-screen most of the time, which has led fans to wonder if he is ignoring her after the loss of her mother.

Some fans think he should be more focused on supporting Scout while she copes with her grief. Others see the situation as typical soap storytelling. Many child characters often fade into the background once their parents move on to different conflicts.

Still, a growing portion of the audience wonders why they rarely even hear Scout mentioned. The concerns have risen to a point where the internet is buzzing with discussions about Drew’s role as a father.

“Drew is so selfish and self-centered.”

That short remark became the centerpiece of a lively conversation. Certain viewers agree that the character’s actions appear cold.

They point out his long hours spent pursuing Willow, handling political matters, or confronting Sonny, with little evidence of him checking on Scout.

They connect this view to the minimal on-air references about his daughter’s activities.

A few fans, though, defend Drew. They say that General Hospital has rarely shown parents spending time with their kids in recent years. In their opinion, the infrequent sightings of children do not necessarily mean a parent is careless.

They argue that behind-the-scenes decisions affect screen time for younger performers. Many express that it might be an issue with scheduling or the overall writing approach.

Some watchers are concerned about the possibility that Scout might be cast aside in the storyline. They mention that her mother’s passing was recent, so a closer parent-child connection could add an emotional impact to the show.

Others point out that Drew references buying a house or discussing Scout’s routine, but they still see him chasing relationships instead of sharing scenes with his child.

Fans note that the writers gave Scout ties to multiple characters in Port Charles. They wish there would be more scenes of the Quartermaine family helping the little girl move on from her tragedy.

They imagine a storyline in which Alexis might step in or in which Scout finds support from the rest of her relatives at the mansion. Many see the potential for stories that highlight Scout’s feelings.

Another section of fans remains unsure if this is a writing oversight or whether something bigger is planned. They remember times when kids vanished from the show for long stretches, only to reappear older or with new plot twists.

They also recall that Drew recently took Scout out of the Quartermaine household because he clashed with Jason, so it’s unclear if he even has a stable living arrangement for her.

Recent Developments on General Hospital

Drew’s moves continue to stir reactions. He is still tied up in conflicts involving Willow, Nina, and the broader community in Port Charles. According to recent recaps, Nina and Carly joined forces to push Drew away from Willow’s life.

Reports also suggest that Dante and other authorities are deeply investigating Sam’s murder, which adds tension for the whole family.

Viewers have picked up on details like Drew’s run-ins with various characters who accuse him of neglecting Scout. In a previous recap, it was shown that he referenced Scout briefly while talking about real estate, but that hasn’t settled fans’ concerns.

Jason’s conflicts have also expanded as rumors of a paternity scandal swirl around Sasha and her child. Meanwhile, the rest of Port Charles deals with topics like Lulu’s absence from Rocco, Ava’s push to see Avery, and the impact of ongoing power struggles among the Quartermaines.

General Hospital has a reputation for shaking up its cast dynamics with sudden appearances, recasts, or family drama. Some watchers think a future episode might resolve whether Drew will become more present for Scout.

Others feel the show will keep focusing on adult relationships and complicated story arcs. For now, many are left waiting for the day Scout finally returns to the screen.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.

