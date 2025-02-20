General Hospital spoilers: Jason faces a life-changing decision as Lucky becomes Cyrus’ latest victim

Cyrus Renault of General Hospital is on a killing spree, and his current targets are Elizabeth and Lucky Spencer. He planned to kill Liz using a dose of Digitalis and then follow up with Lucky. However, on Wednesday's episode, Lucky arrived to knock down Cyrus as the latter injected the chemical into his thigh.

Ad

As the last couple of episodes showed, Danny challenged Cyrus about killing his mother. When the criminal responded to the teenager, his father, Jason, threatened Cyrus, an act that landed him in PCPD lockup. While Anna released Jason warning him to stay away from the criminal, Liz and Lucky handed over all the evidence they collected against the criminal to Anna.

On the other hand, Anna decided to keep Dante out of Sam's murder investigation, leaving the cop to catch up with his former wife, Lulu, and friend, Chase. As Dante learns about the problem in Chase and Brook Lynn's family life, he may soon use the information to stop Lulu from targetting her old rival.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, General Hospital is one of the longest-running daily soaps which premiered on ABC in April 1963. The soap presents the relationship equation between residents of the fictional Port Charles town, including the staff of the titular hospital.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Jason makes up his mind

Ad

Jason Morgan would have been the best contender to stop Cyrus Renault's evil run about town. The mobster assistant-turned-do-gooder has a past of providing justice. However, when Alexis Davis and Anna Devane asked him to stay out of Cyrus's path, they were not sure Jason would comply.

However, General Hospital spoilers suggest Jason may step down from the violence-ridden path of revenge. Three factors may influence his thoughts. First, Anna Devane informed him that the PCPD had garnered enough evidence to put the criminal behind bars. As such, Jason may like to interfere with the legal procedure.

Ad

Ad

Secondly, Alexis Davis pleaded with him to keep Danny Morgan's future in mind. While the teenager has requested his father to avenge his mother's death, Jason knows how violence can negatively affect his son in the long run. Moreover, Sam wanted to keep her son away from violence and Jason must respect that for Sam.

Finally, Sasha Gilmore is pregnant and Jason has to pretend to be the father for Michael's sake. Loyal Jason will not like to risk this pact before Michael returns from Germany.

Ad

As such, he may stay away from resorting to an act of violent revenge. Thursday's episode may find Jason speaking with the dead Sam McCall, informing her about his decision and how difficult it has been.

Also Read: General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (February 19 to 28, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

General Hospital: Lucky is in danger after Cyrus's attack

Ad

As Wednesday's episode dated February 19, 2025, showed, Lucky Spencer arrived at the nick of time to save Elizabeth Baldwin after Cyrus Renault's complete confession. However, in the scuffle between the two, Lucky got the Digitalis carrying syringe needle plunged into his thigh as he managed to knock down the criminal.

By then, Elizabeth had already called 911 and being a nurse started a first-hand treatment to keep Lucky alive. Thursday's General Hospital episode will see Lucky being taken in at the hospital, as doctors Portia and Isaiah try their best to save him.

Ad

Since Lucky's situation is different from that of Michael Corinthos who was administered with digitalis through his IV bag, saving Lucky may be an uphill task for the hospital staff.

It is likely that Laura Collins and Lulu Spencer would learn about Cyrus's encounter with Lucky leaving the latter fighting for his life. As the other residents of the town get alerted about the Cyrus-Lucky encounter, the PCPD is likely to move fast to arrest the criminal and charge him.

Ad

Also Read: General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (February 17 to 21, 2025)

Stay tuned to General Hospital, for the latest updates on Lucky's health condition and Cyrus's future, on ABC every weekday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback