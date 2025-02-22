General Hospital weekly recap (February 17 to 21, 2025): Lucky fights for his life while Joss eliminates Cyrus Renault

The previous week on the ABC soap opera General Hospital was filled with intense moments as secrets came out, tensions grew, and lives were at risk. Shocking confrontations and emotional confessions pushed many residents in Port Charles to a breaking point. From dangerous encounters to shifting alliances, these episodes set up major consequences for the days ahead.

Ad

Cyrus tightened his control, leading to a violent fight that left Lucky struggling to survive. Josslyn took a big risk, while Elizabeth and Anna raced to find the truth. Meanwhile, Carly and Jason disagreed on a dangerous plan, putting their longtime partnership to the test.

Personal struggles also played a big role in this episode of General Hospital. Brook Lynn opened up about a painful secret, Willow had a troubling suspicion, and Laura confronted Drew about his growing influence.

Ad

Trending

Ad

General Hospital weekly recap for episodes aired from February 17 to 21, 2025

Monday, February 17, 2025 – Secrets, suspicions, and shady deals

At the beginning of the week on General Hospital, Willow argued with Marty after he tried to find dirt on Michael, while Sasha worried that Willow might figure out the truth about her baby’s father.

Jason stayed in police custody as Elizabeth brought possible evidence against Cyrus, who was planning to kill again. Meanwhile, Carly questioned Sonny about his custody deal and the rumors linking Jason to Sasha. Josslyn supported Trina’s date but secretly prepared herself for a dangerous mission. Laura confronted Drew about his suspicious business dealings.

Ad

Tuesday, February 18, 2025 – Emotional reunions and deadly encounters

Elizabeth and Lucky shared a touching moment before Cyrus suddenly showed up at her door. Anna begged Jason not to kill Cyrus, promising that the law would bring justice for Sam’s murder, but Jason didn’t believe her. Mac got a migraine after seeing Sasha kiss Jason.

Ad

Lulu struggled to reconnect with Rocco. Trina introduced Kai to her parents, and Spinelli’s attempt to set Lucas up on a date failed. Meanwhile, Chase sang a romantic song for Brook Lynn, and Carly had a playful evening with Jack.

Wednesday, February 19, 2025 – Cyrus’ attack and unexpected confessions

In the middle of the week on General Hospital, Cyrus cornered Elizabeth, claiming his murders were part of a divine mission before trying to inject her with Digitalis. Lucky stepped in to stop him but ended up getting stabbed with the syringe.

Ad

Meanwhile, Carly and Jack shared a brief moment before Jack suddenly left, and Josslyn rushed to Cyrus’ hideout. Chase opened up to Dante about his struggles with fertility, while Lulu had a tense argument with Brook Lynn. At The Savoy, Curtis orders Drew to leave, and later, Drew surprises Willow by asking her to move in with him.

Ad

Thursday, February 20, 2025 – A fight for survival and shifting alliances

Josslyn tracked Cyrus to his hideout and, in self-defense, shot him after he came at her with an axe. Meanwhile, Lucky collapsed from the Digitalis injection, and Liz rushed him to the hospital. Laura was devastated to find out that Cyrus was responsible for Lulu’s worsening health condition.

Anna, Dante, and Jordan made a plan to deal with Drew, who had teamed up with Sidwell. Meanwhile, Jason struggled with his need for revenge over Sam’s death, while Brook Lynn revealed the truth about her first pregnancy.

Ad

Friday, February 21, 2025 – Tensions rise and power struggles begin

By the end of the week on General Hospital, emotions ran high as Carly and Jason argued over a dangerous plan, while Sonny struggled to keep control as new threats kept appearing. Anna found Cyrus’ cabin empty and believed important evidence had been destroyed.

Brook Lynn dealt with the consequences of giving up her first child, and Lucky fought for survival. Meanwhile, Jason’s return from jail brought tension to the Quartermaine family, leading to a major conflict with Drew.

Ad

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes on ABC and Hulu

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback