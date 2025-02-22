Who is Austin Gatlin-Holt on General Hospital? Everything you need to know

Austin Gatlin-Holt was a character on General Hospital, portrayed by actor Roger Howarth. Austin Holt was the son of the late Jimmy Lee Holt and his wife, Charity. The character debuted on the soap in 2021; however, he only lived a short time on screen until his death in 2023.

The character's storyline on the soap was short but filled with many twists and turns. At the end of his story, Austin turned to a life of crime. He soon felt helpless and tried to turn back by presenting evidence to the cops. However, before he could do so, the character was ambushed and shot. This brought his story to a close; he has not been featured on screen since.

Howarth was previously recast as James Franco's character, Franco Baldwin, from 2013 to 2021 in the same show. When the character was written off, the actor then appeared as Austin Gatlin-Holt in 2021.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for General Hospital. Reader discretion is advised.

What was Austin Gatlin-Holt's storyline on General Hospital? Character arcs explored

The character's first appearance in Port Charles was during a dramatic moment when Maxie Jones was giving birth alone. This was when Austin appeared out of nowhere. He introduced himself as a doctor and helped Maxie bring her daughter into the world.

Immediately after the birth, Nurse Jennings knocked Austin unconscious and tried to steal Maxie's newborn baby. Austin continued to play a pivotal role in Maxie's life later on. He worked with Dante Falconeri to search for clues about the missing child.

Later, it was revealed that Austin was the son of Charity Gatlin and Jimmy Lee Holt, making him a relative of the Quartermaine family. Soon, Austin began contesting the will of the late Edward Quartermaine, hoping to claim a share of the family fortune. He hired Scott Baldwin as his lawyer as his interactions with the Quartermaines grew more tense.

As the show went on, Austin's relationship with Maxie deepened. They shared a kiss and explored their potential future together. Things took a turn when Austin started to distance himself from Maxie while trying to figure out his life.

Austin's life became more complicated when his cousin Mason made an appearance. Due to Mason, Austin began treating patients secretly, going into illegal territory. Ultimately, Maxie couldn't take it anymore and broke things off with him. Austin's story grew even darker as he helped Ava cover up the crime of Nikolas Cassadine's murder.

Austin was ultimately shot on the soap in one of the most shocking twists. As he was about to deliver the evidence that would bring his dangerous relatives to justice, Austin was ambushed, and that brought his storyline to a close.

Audiences can watch General Hospital airing via the ABC Channel. New episodes of the soap are released on the platform on all weekdays.

