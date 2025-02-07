“Very disappointed”— General Hospital fans criticize Jack Brennan’s recast, upset that his beloved Australian accent is gone

This week, General Hospital recast Jack Brennan, with Chris McKenna replacing Charles Mesure, who left suddenly. Mesure's final episode aired on January 30, and McKenna debuted on February 4.
However, after Mesure's debut on the soap, many fans of the soap seemed upset at the recast. These audience members took to Facebook to discuss the reasons behind their outlook under this post:
Under the post, some fans started to agree with the sentiment, expressing their disappointment that the actor had left the soap:
"I agree. Why did the Sexy Jack leave. Very disappointed"
This was a sentiment that seemed to be common for all fans, who wondered why the recast took place:
However, many fans also took the new actor's side, trying to convince others to give him some time to adapt to the role and establish his presence on screen:
Who has taken over the role of Jack Brennan on General Hospital? Actor involvement explored
Actor Chris McKenna has taken over the role of Jack Brennan on General Hospital after actor Charles Mesure decided to exit the soap. In an interview with TV Insider (published on February 3, 2025), McKenna shared details about his audition and his conversation with the showrunner Frank Valentini.
McKenna stated that he initially had no clue about who he was auditioning for on the soap. He mentioned that the writers gave him a scene for the audition that was reminiscent of Brennan, but they didn’t use the character's name. He also mentioned that his now co-star Laura Wright, who plays Carly, was very supportive of him:
“Laura very sweetly wrote me a message and said, ‘Listen, don’t be daunted by the amount of pages, I’ll work with you and Eden [McCoy] will work with you and we’ll read together and it’ll be great.’ ”
Apart from his current role, the actor has appeared in other soaps before. He played Dr. Hayden on The Bold and the Beautiful in 2016. Before that, from 2014 to 2015, McKenna had a run on The Young and the Restless as a killer cop named Mark Harding.
