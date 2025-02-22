General Hospital weekly preview sees a big week of decisions as Drew vs. Jason feud is only about to get worse

General Hospital is reeling under the chaos surrounding the story arc of Cyrus Renault. The master criminal's evil run in Port Charles is finally over with his death. However, his journey and his end will continue to affect numerous lives in town as per the soap's spoiler preview.

The past few weeks found Cyrus killing off many patients in the hospital, while the authorities scrambled to collect evidence against him. As Elizabeth handed over some proof to Anna, the criminal visited her in the hopes of doing away with her. However, he injected Digitalis into Lucky who arrived at the nick of time to save Liz.

Cyrus fled the spot and returned to his lair only to find Josslyn there. She shot him before he could harm her. But Brennan covered up the death and all tracks connecting him or Joss to Cyrus.

Elsewhere, Anna released Jason from the interrogation room after he threatened Cyrus and asked him to stay away from the criminal. Jason decided to heed the bits of advice from Anna and Alexis and lead a more peaceful life. However, when he reached out to Drew for a truce, the latter refused.

Meanwhile, relationship complications make an important part of General Hospital's storyline, which revolves around the titular hospital, its staff, mobsters, law enforcers, and other residents of the fictional Port Charles town. The soap is one of the longest-running American shows which premiered in April 1963.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital preview sees Jason and Drew at loggerheads

In the past week on General Hospital, Jason Morgan gave his future actions a deep thought and concluded that he would not jeopardize his son Danny's life. As such, he decided to put his vengeful thoughts aside and make peace. As a first step, he extended a friendly hand to his twin, Drew Cain.

However, Drew refused to reconcile with him. He planned to keep Scout with Willow and her children, away from Jason, Danny, and the other Quartermaines. He brought up his old jealousies and turned Jason away.

The coming week of February 24, 2025, will likely see this feud escalate as Drew will come after Jason and the rest of the Quartermaines. Alongside, walls may close in on Jason after Brennan managed to remove Cyrus's dead body and cleared the cabin of any traces of the violent death. With Cyrus's disappearance being a matter of investigation for PCPD, Anna will likely want to question Jason.

On the other hand, Drew is in talks with Sidwell and the two are collaborating. With Stella's help, Curtis may pull the right strings to stop the congressman in his tracks. On the other hand, Tracy is also waiting to strike at Drew since he shamed the family and wanted to hurt Jason.

However, General Hospital spoilers hint at bigger problems for Jason. While he turns family-oriented in his actions and plans to assume the role of Sasha's baby's father calmly, he may face danger from PCPD. After he threatened Cyrus in public, Cyrus going MIA would bring suspicion to him.

If Josslyn Jacks and Jack Brennan, who know the truth behind Cyrus's death, choose to keep silent, Jason may become the prime suspect in the upcoming episodes of General Hospital.

Other General Hospital story arcs during the week of February 24, 2025

Josslyn Jacks has been instructed by Jack Brennan to remain quiet after she killed Cyrus and Brennan cleared all evidence. Brennan has also invited her to join WSB. As such, Josslyn will need to decide whether she will take up this role as her career. Moreover, she will need to figure out how Carly may react to her decision.

On the other hand, if Jason gets arrested for Cyrus's death, Josslyn may realize his predicament depends on her voice. Whether Josslyn will continue to remain silent or spill the truth remains to be seen.

The coming week may also find Trina Robinson struggling to accept her newly found romance with Kai Taylor. It is almost a year since she lost Spencer Cassadine. While she may consider unburdening her situation to her best friend, Joss, the latter will be preoccupied with her own troubles. As such, Trina may need another friendly shoulder which will likely be Stella.

Stay tuned to ABC every weekday to catch the latest episodes of General Hospital.

