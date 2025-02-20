Where was Beyond the Gates filmed? Shooting location details explored

Beyond the Gates, the much-awaited daytime soap opera, premiers on CBS on February 24, 2025. This new series brings audiences into the world of the Dupree family, a rich and powerful clan, and deals with love, betrayal, and power in a gated community near Washington, D.C.

Ad

The story mixes high-stakes drama with interesting characters set in a world that looks perfect but isn't. While the show is set in Maryland, it was filmed in Atlanta, Georgia. Shooting in Georgia, a state known for its booming entertainment scene, adds something unique to the show, showing how the area can look like a high-end place.

Many shows like Stanger Things, The Walking Dead, The Vampires Diaries, and Dynasty also filmed portions in Atlanta. The city's ability to portray different locations, from rural countryside to busy city streets, makes it an ideal choice for filmmakers.

Ad

Trending

With its gripping plot, skilled actors, and a production team keen on bringing new life to soap operas, Beyond the Gates is ready to make waves in daytime TV, keeping viewers hooked with every episode. Here are the filming locations and production details of the daily soap.

Filming Location and Setting of Beyond the Gates

Beyond the Gates - Cast & Crew (Image Via Instagram @beyondthegatescbs)

Makers of the soap chose Atlanta, Georgia, as the filming location for its rise in the TV and film production center. The show uses Assembly Studios in Doraville, an Atlanta suburb, providing a flexible setting to recreate Maryland. This spot offers practical benefits and access to different filming areas, making it ideal for production.

Ad

Atlanta is dubbed the "Hollywood of the South" due to the prominence attained for its film and television productions. The modern skyline and the varying landscapes make the city a key film and TV production site contender.

Beyond the Gates masterfully blends its Atlanta-based production with a storyline set in a Maryland suburb, offering viewers an authentic and immersive experience. This strategic choice of filming location, combined with a rich narrative and a commitment to representation, positions the series as a significant addition to daytime television.

Ad

Production Insights

The filming of the daily soap kicked off on November 1, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. The show breaks new ground as the first new broadcast daytime soap opera in 25 years and the first to focus on a Black family since Generations in 1989.

The production crew, headed by showrunner Michele Val Jean and executive producer Sheila Ducksworth, aims to bring a new and gripping angle to daytime TV. They want to create a show that hooks viewers with its plot twists and shows Black wealth, power, and influence meaningfully.

Ad

Beyond the Scenes

To build anticipation ahead of its premiere, CBS has joined forces with Entertainment Tonight to roll out a five-part series called Beyond the Gates: Welcome to the Neighborhood. Shot on the show's Atlanta set, this series gives fans a VIP pass to the inner workings of the soap opera's creation.

It covers all the bases of production, from building the sets and choosing outfits to doing hair and makeup and the fast-paced shooting schedule. Plus, the special checks in with the actors and creators, letting us in on the hard work and big ideas that made Beyond the Gates a reality.

Ad

Check out Beyond the Gates, premiering on February 24, 2025, on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback