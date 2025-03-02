The Bold and the Beautiful weekly recap (February 24 to 28, 2025)

The Bold and the Beautiful is one of the longest-running daytime dramas on the CBS Network. This week on the soap, the fans came across shocking revelations. A long-kept secret about Finn's relationship with Luna was finally revealed, which led Steffy to wonder about her future with Finn.

Ridge experienced a brief period of professional success, but his achievement was overshadowed by personal issues. As the week on The Bold and the Beautiful drew to a close, new issues surfaced, and the aftermath of these startling incidents prepared the ground for further drama on the show.

The Bold and the Beautiful weekly recap for episodes aired from February 24 to 28, 2025

February 24, 2025: Finn's bomb of truth

Tanner Novlan, who plays Finn with his co-stars on The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via Instagram/@tannernovlan_)

Finn's confession about his relationship with Poppy upended Steffy. He told Steffy that he had dated Poppy Nozawa in the past, and Luna's birth was a result of their brief affair. This startling admission indicated that Luna's biological father was Finn.

Steffy was devastated by the revelation and couldn't understand how her husband had concealed such a big secret from her for so long. To make matters worse, Luna had previously been implicated in some dubious activities on The Bold and the Beautiful, such as the one in which Steffy almost died.

Steffy's pain caused by Finn's confession broke Finn, too, as he sobbed during his confession, and their marriage appeared to be in jeopardy.

February 25, 2025: Steffy struggles to process the truth

After Finn's shocking confession on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy found herself in confusion. She tried to process the truth about Luna's biological father, which was revealed to her. Steffy also attempted to understand what this truth would do to her marriage and their family. Given that Finn had concealed so much of his past from her, she wondered if she could ever trust him again.

In the meantime, Finn made a valiant effort to convince her that his love for his family had not changed and that he had just recently discovered that Luna was his daughter. The weight of the treachery hung heavy in the air, though, and Steffy was not readily persuaded. Her emotions were running high, so she needed some time to absorb the startling reality before determining what to do next.

February 26, 2025: Sheila's manipulative agenda

While Steffy was trying to cope with the truth from Finn's confession, Sheila Carter was busy spinning her web of lies. She set up a meeting with Poppy at Il Giardino, where she took advantage of every chance to exert control. Sheila gently implied that they could cooperate to ensure a brighter future for themselves while also reminding Poppy of how challenging it was to be separated from relatives.

At the same time, Sheila expressed her desire to have greater contact with her grandson, Hayes, and her willingness to go to whatever lengths to achieve that goal. Poppy, who was already feeling overpowered by Finn's disclosure regarding Luna, found it difficult to keep Sheila at bay while juggling her mounting issues on The Bold and the Beautiful.

February 27, 2025: Ridge's moment of success is overshadowed by family drama

Ridge had a brief professional victory on The Bold and the Beautiful while the Forester family remained in their problems. The much-awaited launch of the Forester Fragrance Line was a major success, which strengthened his power in Forester Creations. However, his happiness was short-lived, as he could not ignore the tension that was going on within the family.

His daughter, Steffy, was struggling with Finn's confession about Luna. On the other hand, Sheila was growing her interference in the family. Seeing his pain, Brooke tried to assure him that everything would eventually work out, but Ridge knew that the storm within the Forester family was not over yet.

February 28, 2025: New conflicts emerge, and relationships hang by a thread

More emotional turmoil erupted as the week on The Bold and the Beautiful came to an end. Daphne took advantage of Carter's guilt and started to manipulate him. In the meantime, Finn, in need of clarification, confronted Poppy about the circumstances of Luna's birth and asked why she had deceived him for so long.

As tensions grew in her marriage, Steffy confided in her mother, Taylor, about her marital problems, seeking her support and advice. Ever the wise one, Taylor reminded Steffy that love and trust could be restored, but only if she was prepared to forgive. But the road to reconciliation appeared to be anything but straightforward as so many secrets and betrayals came to light.

Catch the new episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount Plus.

