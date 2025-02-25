The Bold and the Beautiful recap (February 24, 2025): Finn drops a bombshell as Steffy learns Luna’s true paternity

In an intense episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, aired on February 24, 2025, Finn confessed a shocking truth to Steffy, leaving her devastated. Carter struggled with guilt over his decisions at Forrester Creations, while Daphne urged him to face his actions. At Il Giardino, Poppy tried to drink away her worries but had an unsettling confrontation with Sheila.

The drama grew as Luna’s past came to light. Remy connected the dots, and Steffy tried to cope with Finn’s heartbreaking confession. The truth about Luna’s father shattered Steffy, threatening her marriage and emotional stability.

As secrets unraveled, relationships were pushed to the edge. Sheila’s cryptic words unsettled Poppy, and Steffy’s pain turned to horror when Finn admitted Luna was his daughter.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Monday, February 24, 2025

Finn’s devastating confession shakes Steffy’s world

The Bold and the Beautiful episode began in Malibu, where Steffy pushed Finn for answers about his past with Poppy. Finn, emotional and struggling to speak, admitted that after their brief time together, Poppy told him she was pregnant but claimed he wasn’t the father.

Steffy was devastated as Finn confessed the truth that Poppy had given birth to Luna and kept her paternity a secret. Steffy broke down, horrified that her husband had a daughter he never knew about, the same daughter who almost killed her.

Sheila’s unsettling words to Poppy

At Il Giardino on The Bold and the Beautiful, Poppy tried to drink away her pain, but Sheila quickly noticed. Sheila made cruel comments about Luna nearly killing Steffy and said the betrayal was unforgivable.

She claimed to understand Poppy’s bond with Luna but warned that the damage was done.

Sheila then hinted that she knew Finn better than Poppy ever could, leaving Poppy so shaken she spilled her wine. Meanwhile, Luna faced Remy’s growing suspicion.

When he asked why she wasn’t in prison, Luna awkwardly joked about her “mansion arrest,” but her forced laughter only made Remy more doubtful.

Carter’s guilt and Daphne’s reality check

During lunch, Carter struggled to eat as guilt overwhelmed him. Daphne noticed and confronted him about stealing Forrester Creations from Ridge.

She warned him that sacrificing integrity for success could destroy him, but she still believed he was a good person. Carter stayed silent, torn between his ambition and the pain of betraying his closest friends.

Steffy’s heartbreak intensifies as Finn reveals Luna’s paternity

Back in Malibu, Steffy tried to understand Finn’s shocking revelation. She wondered if Luna had any idea who her real father was.

Finn then shared more heartbreaking news that Li had suspected Poppy was hiding something and secretly ran paternity tests, ruling out both Jack and Tom Starr as Luna’s father.

The truth was undeniable that Finn was Luna’s biological father.

Steffy broke down, devastated that the woman who almost killed her was her stepdaughter. Finn, filled with regret, admitted he never knew until now. Steffy’s sadness turned to anger as she felt betrayed by Poppy and by fate itself.

The episode ended with Steffy sobbing and repeating "no," as her world fell apart.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

