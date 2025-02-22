The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next week from February 24 to 28, 2025

The upcoming week on the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful is expected to be filled with big revelations and shifting relationships. Finn tells Steffy about Luna’s paternity which might affect their marriage. Remy identifies Luna at Bill’s house, and Deacon warns Sheila not to obsess over Finn again.

Meanwhile, Ridge might be thrilled to take back control of Forrester Creations, while Carter struggles with guilt.

Last week, The Bold and the Beautiful was packed with emotional moments and shocking truths. Carter felt guilty for betraying Ridge, while Hope stood by him and defended their leadership.

Finn carried a huge secret, worried it would destroy his relationship with Steffy.

As tensions grew, Ridge fought with Brooke and Carter, pushing their relationship to the limit. By the end of the week, Finn admitted his past with Poppy to Steffy, leaving her heartbroken. Luna’s past caused more trouble, leading to painful breakups, surprising new bonds, and a dark twist that left fans eager to see what happens next.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the episodes from February 24 to 28, 2025

Monday, February 24: The truth comes out

At the beginning of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Finn tells Steffy that he once had a relationship with Aunt Poppy, and the timing suggests he might be Luna’s father. This confession breaks Steffy’s heart and puts their marriage in danger as they struggle to deal with the painful truth about Finn’s past.

Tuesday, February 25: Remy connects the dots

Remy starts digging deep and figures out that Finn could be Luna’s dad. The news spreads fast, making things even more complicated. Meanwhile, Steffy feels overwhelmed and unsure of how to hold her family together as everything falls apart.

Wednesday, February 26: A family in crisis

In the middle of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Finn and Steffy’s world is turned upside down as they try to cope with the possibility that Finn is Luna’s father. Their marriage is pushed to its limits.

At the same time, Deacon worries about Sheila, who starts obsessing over Finn and Hayes again. He warns her to stay away, afraid she’ll make things even worse.

Thursday, February 27: Regaining power

While everyone’s personal lives fall apart, Ridge finally has something to celebrate. The launch of the Forrester Fragrance Line gives him hope as he indirectly regains control of Forrester Creations.

But even with this business victory, the family drama threatens to ruin his happiness. Meanwhile, Steffy struggles to decide what to do next.

Friday, February 28: Unraveling secrets

At the end of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, things get even more intense as Daphne uses Carter’s guilt to get what she wants. Finn, desperate for answers, pressures Poppy to confess the true parentage of Luna. At the same time, Steffy decides to tell Taylor the truth, leaving her mom shocked as another Forrester family crisis starts to unfold.

With relationships at risk, hidden truths surfacing, and Sheila’s lingering presence, the show promises a week of emotional rollercoasters and high-stakes drama.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

