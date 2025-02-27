The Bold and the Beautiful recap (February 26, 2025): Steffy supports Finn while Deacon warns Sheila

Recently in an episode of CBS's The Bold and the Beautiful which aired on February 26, 2025, Steffy Forrester struggled with the news that Luna was Finn’s daughter. Finn begged her not to give up on their marriage while she tried to process the truth.

Meanwhile, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna hid from Bill as she bonded with Remy, and Sheila sympathized with Poppy’s pain over losing her daughter. Deacon and Sheila’s conversation reopened old wounds. Deacon called Luna a "nutjob," while Sheila mourned her estranged relationship with Finn and Hayes.

Ridge and Taylor reflected on the danger Luna brought to Steffy, while Remy scrambled to hide Luna from Bill. Despite her heartbreak, Steffy chose to stand by Finn. She feared Luna might follow in Sheila’s footsteps but hoped her imprisonment would bring peace.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Steffy processes Finn’s revelation

Steffy tried to process Finn’s confession that Luna was his daughter. Finn reassured her that her feelings were valid but begged her not to let this ruin their marriage. Steffy wondered if Finn was secretly happy about Luna and feared he would repeat his pattern of forgiving dangerous people, like Sheila.

Finn, feeling guilty, admitted he might have changed Luna’s life if he had been there for her. His sense of responsibility only heightened Steffy’s anxiety. She worried Luna might have inherited Sheila’s violent tendencies and panicked about Hayes having the same "killer DNA." Finn promised their love would keep Hayes safe, but Steffy couldn’t shake her fear.

Luna and Remy’s risky friendship

Luna hid at Bill’s house, confiding in Remy. She appreciated his friendship but needed to know if she could trust him. When Bill came home unexpectedly, Remy made an excuse about fixing a machine while Luna hid. Bill bought the story and asked for Remy’s number before leaving.

Luna reappeared, and they bonded over their troubled pasts. Despite everything, Luna smiled, feeling a small hope for the future.

Sheila and Deacon’s complicated emotions

Sheila told Deacon she understood Poppy’s pain as a mother separated from her child. Deacon, less sympathetic, called Luna a "nutjob" and felt relieved she was in prison. He warned Sheila not to obsess over Finn and Hayes, but she tearfully admitted she would always long for them.

Despite his harsh words, Deacon softened. He hugged Sheila, reminding her of the life they had built together, even if her motherly instincts never faded.

Taylor and Ridge’s worries

At the Forrester estate on The Bold and the Beautiful, Taylor and Ridge discussed Luna’s attack on Steffy. Taylor struggling with her emotions, felt grateful that Finn saved Steffy, however, she was shaken that his cousin almost killed her. Ridge agreed, relieved Luna was in prison and hopeful that Steffy and Finn’s love would help them heal.

Taylor feared Steffy’s recovery would take years, but she found comfort in Finn’s devotion. Despite his doubts about Finn’s family, Ridge believed his love for Steffy would prevail.

Steffy’s makes her choice

In an emotional moment on The Bold and the Beautiful, Finn begged Steffy not to give up on their marriage. He admitted his mistakes but promised his priority was their family. Steffy confessed she had considered leaving but chose to stay, vowing to face their pain together.

Steffy found comfort in knowing Luna was in prison, hoping they could finally find peace. But as she clung to Finn, she couldn’t ignore the truth that Sheila was his mother, and Luna was his daughter.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

