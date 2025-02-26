The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next 2 weeks (February 26 to March 7, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful are in for an intense stretch. In the upcoming weeks from February 26, Finn’s connection to Luna might send shock waves through his life, and Bill’s decision to keep her under wraps may invite serious questions.

Steffy will face her own surprises when she uncovers details about Luna’s paternity, while Sheila will continue with her old patterns and stir up more trouble. Ridge will work behind the scenes to reclaim control of the family business, and his plans might affect everyone at Forrester Creations.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful.

The secret involving Luna’s history will break open, stirring conflict and testing loyalties. Carter’s guilt will find him in a difficult spot that others start to notice. At the same time, Hope will make an unexpected discovery that points to more than just business matters.

Family revelations on The Bold and the Beautiful

Finn will learn with certainty that Luna is his daughter. Two test results will point to the same outcome, so there is no denying it. That will strain Steffy, who had no idea Finn once shared a past with Poppy.

Luna’s prison transfer adds another twist, and nobody can be sure if she is truly safe. Bill will arrange shelter for her, but Finn will be frustrated at being kept in the dark.

Once the news settles, Steffy will tell Taylor about the latest addition to the family tree. The shock is immediate since Taylor had never suspected such a hidden connection. Li likely has strong opinions on this revelation, sparking arguments about Poppy’s attempt to hide Luna’s background.

Office turbulence on The Bold and the Beautiful

A parallel drama unfolds at Forrester Creations. Ridge will focus on regaining power and hopes for a new product launch. Daphne’s fragrance line seems ready to shake things up, though it might be overshadowed by personal disputes.

Carter struggles with secrets and faces tension when Daphne catches him vulnerable. Hope witnesses an office moment that makes her question his loyalty. Meanwhile, Steffy worries Finn’s growing duties may strain their marriage. Remy, suspicious after seeing Luna at Bill’s, continues seeking answers.

Sheila’s risky obsession on The Bold and the Beautiful

Sheila will grow restless as she zeroes in on Finn again. Deacon will attempt to warn her about going down a dangerous road, but it seems tough for her to break old habits.

This brewing storm threatens to trap anyone who crosses Sheila’s path. Deacon hopes to keep her from reigniting old flames of chaos, though his words might not stop her.

Shifting allegiances on The Bold and the Beautiful

While Steffy will be processing Luna’s presence, Taylor will offer support and try to see what’s best for everyone. Poppy’s secrecy has cut deep, and Finn will wrestle with how to move forward.

Li’s fury could flare up if she feels Finn is putting his family at risk. Bill will stand firm that protecting Luna is the right thing to do, even if it causes friction.

Hope will suspect that stealthy moves in the boardroom might be connected to deeper schemes. If she believes that Steffy had a part in nudging Carter and Daphne together, a payback plot could emerge.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

