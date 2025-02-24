“Hope has no leadership skills” — The Bold and the Beautiful fans debate if Hope is capable of running Forrester Creations over Steffy and Ridge

Forrester Creations has always been a hub of having internal conflicts on The Bold and the Beautiful, and the latest tensions between Hope Logan, Steffy, and Ridge Forrester are no exception. This ongoing power struggle has sparked debate among viewers and fans about who is best suited to lead one of the most famous fashion empires.

While Steffy and Ridge were born with the Forrester name, Hope has constantly proven her worth to take over the empire with full energy.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful are hooked on the latest plot twists. A recent fan discussion, ignited by a post from fan Nita Allen, debated who is better suited to lead Forrester Creations. One of the soap’s fans, Linda Hyppolite Hyppolite, reacted to the post and commented:

“Hope has no leadership skills. She will soon be without a job.”

The post was supporting Hope to claim her position at the Forrester Creation, as she has worked her way up.

While some fans of The Bold and the Beautiful support Hope’s decision to take over the Forrester Creation, others think otherwise about the situation.

Some fans do not agree with Hope’s decision to claim the leadership, they think that she chose the wrong path to take over the fashion empire.

More about feud between Steffy and Hope on The Bold and the Beautiful

The feud between Hope and Steffy is rooted in both their personal and professional lives. It began with their complicated love situation involving Liam Spencer. These personal issues often carried over to their jobs at Forrester Creations.

Steffy, as a Forrester, is the obvious choice to lead the business. However, Hope, Brooke Logan's daughter, has always tried to make her mark and sway in the family business.

Things got worse when Steffy made the bold choice to shut down Hope's fashion line, "Hope For The Future," citing business reasons. This move not only hurt Hope but also put other key team members at risk, including designers like Zende Forrester-Dominguez and RJ Forrester, whose jobs were now in danger.

To hit back, Hope teamed up with Carter Walton, a lawyer and the COO of Forrester Creation. Hope plans to take over the company using Carter's legal expertise. They changed company papers to get control over Forrester Creations, pushing Steffy and Ridge Forrester out of the picture. This move not only shocked the Forrester family and fans. It started an intense debate among fans regarding the legitimacy and ethics of Hope Logan and Carter Walton's actions.

The controversy now revolves around Hope’s leadership compared to the Steffy-Ridge Forrester's. The Bold and the Beautiful is making sure to keep its audience hooked with the new twists and turns in the plot. Ultimately, the resolution of this feud will not just affect Forrester Creations but will lead to redefining the storylines of people around. It will redefine all the relationships in the series and the enmities that the fans have seen since time.

Interested viewers can watch new episodes of the soap on Peacock.

