The Bold and the Beautiful recap (February 25, 2025): Ridge and Taylor reunite while Steffy’s marriage hangs in balance

The latest episode of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, aired on February 25, 2025, saw Steffy’s world shatter when she learned Luna— the woman who tried to kill her— was Finn’s daughter. Meanwhile, Sheila bonded with Poppy, comforting her over losing Luna, but grew curious when Poppy revealed Luna was missing during her last prison visit.

Ad

Remy met Luna while working for Bill, and they shared a playful connection. Elsewhere, Ridge and Taylor reflected on their family’s struggles, clinging to hope.

Finn finally told Steffy the truth, leaving her devastated. As he begged for forgiveness, she broke down, wondering how much more heartbreak she could handle.

Ad

Trending

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Steffy learns the shocking truth about Luna

The Bold and the Beautiful episode began with Steffy dealing with the shock of Finn’s secret. Finn explained that Li ran another test, proving Tom Starr wasn’t Luna’s father. Steffy was devastated, struggling to accept that the woman who drugged and trapped her was part of their family.

Ad

Finn begged her to understand, admitting he once suspected he might be Luna’s father but pushed the thought away. Steffy broke down as Finn promised Luna wouldn’t come between them. He declared his love for her and the kids, but Steffy couldn’t move past the pain.

The betrayal, combined with Finn’s history with Sheila, overwhelmed her. As he pleaded for forgiveness, Steffy sobbed, unsure if she could stay, leaving the episode on a heartbreaking note.

Ad

Ad

Sheila and Poppy’s twisted connection grows

Meanwhile on The Bold and the Beautiful, Sheila and Poppy’s bond grew as they talked about their daughters. Poppy shared her sadness over Luna’s imprisonment, confessing that Luna wasn’t at the prison during her last visit. Sheila grew suspicious, wondering if Luna had a court date or was moved to a medical facility, while Poppy feared losing her daughter forever.

Seeing an opportunity, Sheila compared their struggles, sharing her pain over being cut off from Finn and Hayes. She played the grieving mother, longing for her family, while Poppy, who was heartbroken, listened, unaware of Sheila’s manipulative intentions.

Ad

Luna and Remy’s growing bond

While working at Bill’s house, Remy was surprised to see Luna, who joked about her “mansion arrest.” He cautiously mentioned the rumors about her troubled past at Forrester, but Luna brushed it off with playful comments, hinting at her dangerous situation.

Ad

Despite the tension, they felt a spark. Remy finished his work but stayed, drawn to Luna’s sharp humor and complicated life. She teased him not to tell anyone he saw her, joking she’d have to kill him if he did. Remy promised to keep her secret, hinting at a growing connection.

Ridge and Taylor find comfort in each other

At the Forrester estate on The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge stared at his father’s portrait, burdened by the family’s struggles. Taylor brought him a beer, reminding him of their family’s strength. She admitted things were chaotic for Steffy and Finn, but believed love would get them through.

Ad

Ridge admired Taylor’s optimism, saying her presence made him feel like things might be okay. They shared a quiet moment, reflecting on their children’s resilience and the unbreakable Forrester bond.

New episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful air on CBS and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback