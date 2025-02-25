The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy panics while Finn races to find Luna

Steffy Forrester of The Bold and the Beautiful has just received devastating news and may take some time to digest it. On Monday's episode, dated February 24, 2025, Finn told her about Luna's paternity after a week of hemming and hawing. However, now that the truth is out, whether that will affect Finn and Steffy's marriage as Poppy predicted remains to be seen.

Ad

While Finn's discovery of his relationship with Luna came as a sudden twist for most The Bold and the Beautiful fans, Luna's mother, Poppy's insistence on keeping the secret hidden was finally refuted by the honest husband, as Finn decided to spill all before Steffy, his wife.

On the other hand, the center of the controversy, criminal Luna, has been on house arrest at the Spencer mansion, where no one other than Bill knew about her whereabouts. While repeated visits from Will and Liam did no harm, Remy's arrival as the AC repair technician threatens to reveal Luna's secret.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, unexpected twists have been part of the B&B storyline since its premiere in March 1987. The plot focuses on the Forrester family, their fashion business, interactions with associates like the Logans and their rivals such as the Spencers.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Steffy tries to comprehend the shocking truth

Ad

As Monday's The Bold and the Beautiful episode showed, Finn Finnegan took his time to muster courage and reveal the secret about Luna's paternity to his wife. While he told her about his and Poppy's teenage affair first, leading to the wife's sympathy, he later prepared her for the more shocking news.

As he disclosed Luna's connection to him and Poppy, Steffy Forrester screamed in denial. As Finn had expected, she showed an extremely negative reaction. On the other hand, she could not blame her husband, who was himself crying in desperation while revealing his past mistake.

Ad

Tuesday's episode is likely to show Steffy trying to wrap her head around the information. She may try to absorb and weigh in on the importance of the news since Luna's name brings back memories of her trauma.

Now that she has to accept that her kidnapper, who left her to die, is her loving husband's daughter from the past, Steffy will need time to accept the truth. Steffy will likely continue to panic, trying to negate the fact. She may even suggest that the paternity test result may have been wrong.

Ad

Also Read: The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next week from February 24 to 28, 2025

The Bold and the Beautiful: How may Finn respond to his wife's panic?

Ad

As fans may remember, Finn Finnegan had predicted that Steffy would find this news extremely disturbing. He knew how traumatic her last encounter with Luna was. As such, she would not accept Luna as lightly as she did Sheila. He was also afraid that this situation may test the stability of their marital bond.

When Steffy panics after knowing that Finn is Luna's father and that Luna is missing from the prison, Finn may take it upon himself to look for her. He also has a personal interest in meeting the accused criminal since now he knows it is his daughter.

Ad

As The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest, Finn and Luna will come face-to-face at the Spencer mansion later in the week. However, what would prompt Finn to go to the Spencer mansion is as of yet unknown. He may seek Bill Spencer's help to track down Luna's current location.

As for Luna, she told Remy to keep her whereabouts a secret. However, when she meets "cousin Finn," she may worry that her secret location is exposed. Whether she will know about the truth of her parentage anytime soon remains to be seen.

Ad

Also Read: The Bold and The Beautiful: 3 major developments to expect this week (February 24 to 28, 2025)

Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS every weekday to catch the unraveling drama of Luna and Finn's relationship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback