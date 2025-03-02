General Hospital, February 24–28, 2025, was filled with intense drama, surprising turns, and a flurry of emotions. Deeply ingrained rivalries reappeared, relationships were put to the test, and some of the most influential families in Port Charles were shocked by surprising revelations as tensions in the community increased.

Ad

Alexis, Kristina, and Molly were left reeling after Cyrus Renault's vicious deeds, while Sonny was confronted with fresh dangers that might topple his enterprise. Although Trina and Kai's developing romance advanced, there were still unresolved issues.

As Carly battled to maintain her family, she found herself at odds with Nina and Drew. Allies changed, secrets came to light, and by the end of the week, nobody was safe.

General Hospital Weekly Recap (February 24–28, 2025)

Ad

Trending

February 24, 2025: The real truth behind Sam's death

The week started with a heartbreaking revelation when Dante told Alexis, Kristina, and Molly that Cyrus was responsible for Sam's death. This revelation crushed the family, and they all struggled to cope with their sadness and rage.

Trina told Ava that she was starting to feel something for Kai, but she wasn't sure how to manage this new stage of her life. In another scene, Sonny and Laura have a deep discussion about what has happened recently and what lies ahead. While Ava had a surprise visit from Ric, which resulted in a passionate and impetuous meeting, Josslyn struggled with a difficult decision.

Ad

February 25, 2025: Nina gets a warning from Drew

Ad

Drew confronted Nina on General Hospital about her influence on Willow, which heightened tensions between them. Angry, Drew gave Nina a warning, stating that she must back off. Carly and Brennan, both cautious of their previous mistakes, talked about the intricacies of their developing relationship.

Jordan and Portia work on their relationship at General Hospital to strengthen as they finally discover common ground. Jason, however, finds himself in a difficult situation when fresh forensic evidence that connects him to Cyrus's safe place casts doubt on his role in his death on The General Hospital. Seeking justice for Sam, Alexis looked out for assistance as the pressure increased.

Ad

February 26, 2025: Trina and Kai's relationship moves forward

A significant milestone in Trina and Kai's relationship was reached when they shared a heartfelt kiss following their collaboration on a community art project. Trina was apprehensive about it because she was worried about potential problems. Carly made a courageous attempt to get Willow to change a crucial choice, but her request was ignored.

The family was shocked when Tracy took the brave decision to issue a cease-and-desist order against Drew, prohibiting him from using the Quartermaine name. Aunt Stella adds fuel to the drama on General Hospital when she reveals that she called Congressman Henderson in a favor to counter Drew’s legal claims.

Ad

February 27, 2025: Trina's feelings for Kai

Ad

As Lulu looked into the recent incidents, her suspicions increased, and she became certain that someone was hiding something from her. Trina confided in Stella about her complex feelings for Kai. Carly was frightened by an unexpected setback. Dante provided Chase with much-needed advice as he battled to manage his personal and professional lives.

February 28, 2025: A violent argument between Ava and Kristina.

This week General Hospital concluded with unexpected reconciliations and ferocious altercations. Deep-seated animosity and unsaid realities are exposed during a violent argument between Ava and Kristina. The unexpected apology Sasha received paved the way for potential forgiveness and a new beginning. Molly and Cody's relationship grew stronger after Molly shared a personal moment.

Ad

In an attempt to protect Sasha from the Quartermaine family, Olivia makes a calculated move at the Metro Court by proposing to Carly that they provide her with a job and a place to reside. Isaiah, in the meantime, raised doubts about recent events that might have serious repercussions by questioning Jordan about them.

Fans of the General Hospital can watch the latest episode on ABC Network and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback