“He will throw him under the bus”— General Hospital fans doubt if Drew will come to Jason’s rescue from prison

General Hospital, the longest-running American soap opera, premiered on April 1, 1963. Recently, brothers Jason Morgan and Drew Quartermaine have become entangled in drama. Jason is arrested for a crime he denies, leaving fans speculating about Drew's role in helping him.

General Hospital's fans have been vocal about their doubts about Drew's intentions on Facebook in a post on February 26, 2025, at 01:11, posted by Russell Mcnair. Many believe that Drew aroused Jason's jealousy and enmity, doubting his desire to help. A fan named Evelyn Cortes wrote:

"He will throw him under the bus."

Comment by fans (Image via Facebook @Russell Mcnair)

She commented on a Facebook post made by Russell Mcnair, a fan of the soap who was asking the fans of General Hospital:

“WILL DREW SAVE JASON FROM PRISON!”

Post by the fan (Image via Facebook @Russell Mcnair)

Some fans of the soap are sure that Drew will not show up to help his brother in need because of Drew's nature, saying:

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Russell Mcnair

Other fans of General Hospital think otherwise; they believe that Drew will show up and help Jason as he is his brother, commenting:

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Russell Mcnair)

More about the current drama on General Hospital

Jason Morgan finds himself behind bars, accused of killing Cyrus Renault, a notorious person whose death has sent shockwaves through the community. Port Charles Police Department (PCPD) claims that there is enough evidence connecting Jason to the crime site, including the DNA matches. Despite these allegations, Jason maintains his innocence, claiming he was elsewhere during the incident.

His twin brother Drew, who was recently released from jail after serving time for insider trading to protect Carly Spencer, is navigating his own complex personal life. His controversial relationship with Willow Tait, the wife of his nephew Michael Corinthos, not only fractures the family's bond but casts a shadow on his public image, especially with his political career as a newly elected Congressman at General Hospital.

The roots of Jason's current arrest come back to him with Cyrus Renault. Port Charles has a malignant anti-Cyrus group and several criminal activities, making him a target for many. In a recent confrontation with Josslyn Jack, in the act of self-defense, Jason reportedly shoots Cyrus. When Jack Brainon intervenes to protect Josslyn, they carefully remove the evidence, orchestrate a cover-up, and inadvertently trap Jason.

PCPD, acting on fabricated evidence, arrest Jason for killing Cyrus. Despite his claim of being elsewhere, the growing evidence puts him in an uncertain legal position. The current drama centers on whether Drew will help Jason prove his innocence.

The brothers' relationship

Historically, the relationship between the brothers is filled with rivalry and misunderstanding. Jason's violent response to the discovery of Drew's affair with Willow makes their bond more stressful. The subsequent decisions of Drew, which suggests a refusal to establish their reconciliation, and their plan to remove Scouts from the Quartermine family, cause deep resentment.

In addition, Drew's political aspirations and scams around their personal life have put him under intensive public investigation. Aligning himself with Jason, especially given the serious allegations, could endanger his career and reputation, thus making fans doubt his loyalty towards his brother.

Fans of the General Hospital can catch the latest episodes on the ABC network and Hulu.

