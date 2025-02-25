General Hospital recap (February 24, 2025): Jason becomes the prime suspect, Alexis' heartbreak, and Brook Lynn's confession

The latest episode of the ABC soap opera General Hospital, aired on February 24, 2025, was packed with emotion and suspense. Jason became the prime suspect after forensic evidence tied him to Cyrus' spotless hideout. Anna brought him in for questioning, despite his claims that he decided not to kill Cyrus after Sasha and Alexis begged him not to.

Ad

Alexis was devastated to learn Cyrus killed Sam, struggling with grief and anger. Ric returned to comfort her, but the pain was overwhelming.

Meanwhile, Brook Lynn finally told Chase about her secret teenage pregnancy, leaving Lois relieved but quietly worried about the past coming back.

At Bobbie’s, Josslyn buried herself in work to hide her pain, but Felicia’s mention of Jason shook her. Over at the Surf Bar on General Hospital, Kai defended Trina against Quinn’s accusations, bringing them closer, and giving Trina a rare moment of happiness after months of grief.

Ad

Trending

Ad

General Hospital recap for the episode aired on Monday, February 24, 2025

Jason becomes the prime suspect

At the beginning of General Hospital episode, Anna grew suspicious when Cyrus' hideout was spotless with no evidences. She told Chase it looked like a pro’s work, and Jason immediately came to her mind.

Chase doubted Jason would go that far, but finding Jason’s DNA at the scene changed everything.

Ad

Anna brought Jason to the PCPD for questioning. Jason admitted he had planned to kill Cyrus but backed off after Sasha and Alexis begged him not to.

He claimed he spent the night grieving at Sam and Drew’s graves, but Anna struggled to trust him with the evidence piling up.

Sonny and Jason’s tense conversation

Before his arrest, Jason met Sonny at Bobbie’s on General Hospital. Sonny believed Jason’s innocence, despite the evidence. Jason admitted he wanted Cyrus dead but said losing Sam changed him and he couldn’t be ruthless anymore.

Ad

Ad

Sonny praised Jason for his restraint and promised to stand by him. But as the weight of Cyrus’ crimes and the justice system closed in, Jason’s future remained uncertain.

Alexis’ devastation and Ric’s return

Alexis broke down when she learned Cyrus had killed Sam in his twisted "mercy" mission. Grieving and furious, she vowed to make sure Cyrus never walked free. Kristina lashed out at the system, while Molly tried to hold the family together.

Ad

Ric returned to support Alexis, despite their complicated past. At first, Alexis pushed him away, angry over his past mistakes. But eventually, she collapsed into his arms, overwhelmed by heartbreak.

Ad

Brook Lynn opens up to Chase

Brook Lynn finally told Chase about her secret teenage pregnancy, explaining that his guilt over her missing out on pregnancy through adoption pushed her to be honest. Chase reacted with kindness and asked if she wanted to find the child.

Lois, relieved Chase wasn’t upset, quietly panicked. Her fear grew when Gio unknowingly brought tickets from Sonny to the Chicago Symphony, a reminder of a past Lois hoped would stay buried.

Ad

Josslyn hides her heartbreak

Josslyn buried herself in work at Bobbie’s, brushing off Trina’s worries and saying she lost her phone out of frustration. But she still quietly grieved Dex’s death.

Later, Felicia casually mentioned Jason being a suspect, cracking Josslyn’s tough front and leaving her anxious about her family’s future.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes on ABC and Hulu

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback