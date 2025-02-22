General Hospital spoilers for the next week from February 24 to 28, 2025

The upcoming week on General Hospital is expected to be full of emotions and surprises. Dante shares heartbreaking news, Josslyn struggles with a major decision, and Carly is shocked by some unexpected events. Meanwhile, Sonny gets a mysterious warning, Jason feels trapped, and Lulu grows suspicious. As Trina and Kai’s romance grows, tensions continue to rise in Port Charles.

Last week, Cyrus' violence hit a breaking point when he attacked Elizabeth, leaving Lucky fighting for his life. In a desperate move, Josslyn shot Cyrus to protect herself, while Carly and Jason argued over a risky plan.

Elsewhere, Brook Lynn shared a painful secret, and Laura confronted Drew about his shady business. Anna and Jordan teamed up to stop Drew and Sidwell, while Sonny tried to hold things together. The week ended with Lucky’s fate uncertain and the Quartermaine family in chaos.

General Hospital spoilers for the episodes set to release from February 24 to 28, 2025

Monday, February 24 – Difficult truths and unwelcome visitors

At the start of the week on General Hospital, Laura worries about the future of Port Charles and turns to Sonny for support. Dante struggles to share some heartbreaking news that could change someone’s life. Josslyn is upset after facing Cyrus, unsure of what comes next. Meanwhile, Trina opens up about her feelings for Kai, and Ava is startled by an unexpected visitor.

Tuesday, February 25 – Pressure mounts and tensions flare

Drew and Nina clash, bringing up old resentments. Carly and Brennan discuss the plans for the future. Jordan and Portia catch up, and Alexis makes an urgent request. Elsewhere, Jason feels trapped as his options disappear, leaving everyone wondering what he’ll do next.

Wednesday, February 26 – Romantic sparks and tough decisions

In the middle of the week on General Hospital, Trina and Kai share a kiss, bringing them closer together. Carly, feeling desperate, begs Willow for help. Josslyn struggles with a big decision that could change her life. Meanwhile, Chase surprises his wife with an unexpected offer, and Tracy plots to bring Drew down.

Thursday, February 27 – Warnings and rising suspicion

Lulu starts to feel uneasy and suspicious. Trina turns to Stella for advice and finds comfort in her support. Meanwhile, Sonny gets a scary warning that might be connected to Laura, Jordan, and Anna’s fears about a looming danger. As tensions rise, Dante steps in to support Chase when he needs a friend the most.

Friday, February 28 – Clashes, confessions, and new beginnings

At the end of the week on General Hospital, Ava and Kristina get into a fiery argument as their strong personalities collide. Meanwhile, Sasha receives an apology, and Molly shares an emotional talk with Cody, which might bring back old feelings.

Olivia suggests a new business idea to Carly, who has to decide if she’s ready for a fresh start. At the same time, Jordan faces tough questions from Isaiah, leaving viewers wondering if romance might be blooming between them.

With life-altering decisions, unexpected reunions, and danger lurking in the shadows, the show is set to deliver an unforgettable week of drama. Buckle up, because Port Charles might be about to be rocked to its core!

Fans of the show can watch the new episodes on ABC and Hulu.

