Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from March 3 to 7, 2025

In the upcoming episodes of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives, airing from March 3 to 7, 2025, Kristen faces intense confrontations as Ava and Belle demand answers. Meanwhile, Jada is determined to help Rafe regain his memory, and Tate’s relationship with Holly starts to crack.

At Titan, strange decisions cause chaos, while Steve and Marlena dig deeper to figure out what’s really going on with John.

In recent episodes of the show, Holly struggled after Doug admitted he had feelings for her. She chose not to tell Tate to avoid conflict. On the other hand, Doug felt guilty, especially since Julie trusted him, even as she worried about her missing necklace.

Meanwhile, Chanel’s health scare brought her and Johnny closer, leading them to consider adoption. At the same time, Tate's and Sophia’s decision to place their baby for adoption added more complications, especially with Sophia’s mom, Amy, unknowingly making things harder.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episodes set to release from March 3 to 7, 2025

Monday, March 3, 2025: Guilt and confessions

At the start of the week on Days of Our Lives, Jada feels guilty about Rafe’s strange condition, even though neither of them remembers what caused it. Meanwhile, Holly confides in Doug, admitting she has mixed feelings for Tate.

Johnny and Chanel’s dream of adopting a child hits a bump when Tate and Sophia warn them about the difficulties of adoption. Elsewhere, Paulina and EJ’s arguments get more intense, adding even more tension to their ongoing feud.

Tuesday, March 4, 2025: Awkward encounters and tense reunions

Alex and Joy share an awkward conversation, leaving both of them embarrassed. Meanwhile, Xander and Philip join forces to impress Wendy’s father, hoping he’ll approve of them. However, their plan backfires, sparking conflict between Stephanie and Sarah. Elsewhere, Cat turns to Marlena for guidance as she navigates a personal situation.

Wednesday, March 5, 2025: Confrontations and troubling news

In the middle of the week on Days of Our Lives, Kayla and Stephanie make a deal, but it could make things more complicated between them. At Titan, strange hiring choices cause stress and confusion among employees.

Kristen’s troubles worsen when Ava and Belle confront her, not holding back their anger. Meanwhile, Marlena gives Brady upsetting news about John, leaving them shocked and desperate for answers.

Thursday, March 6, 2025: Memories and misunderstandings

Jada refuses to give up as she tries to help Rafe remember what happened, hoping it will solve the mystery of his condition. Feeling lonely, EJ opens up to his assistant, Rita, finding comfort in talking to someone he trusts. Meanwhile, things get complicated when Alex misunderstands Stephanie’s actions, jumping to the wrong conclusion and making their problems even worse.

Friday, March 7, 2025: Searching for truth and defining relationships

By the end of the week on Days of Our Lives, Marlena and Steve work harder to find John, hoping to figure out where he is and what really happened. Meanwhile, Tate and Holly argue about her friendship with Doug, adding more tension to their already shaky relationship.

Ava and Brady finally have an honest conversation, facing their complicated feelings for each other. Elsewhere, Kristen pushes Rachel to keep a promise, but the answer she gets might not be what she wants.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch new episodes on Peacock.

