Why did Brandon Beemer leave Days of Our Lives? Details explored

The American soap opera Days of Our Lives began airing on NBC on November 8, 1965, and ran there until September 9, 2022. Since then, the show has shifted base to Peacock.

The program centers on the lives of the Brady, Horton, DiMera, and Kiriakis families and is based in the made-up town of Salem. It was developed by Ted and Betty Corday.

Brandon Beemer left Days of Our Lives in October 2023.

Shawn also made some poor decisions, including a one-night stand with Talia. He opted to leave Salem and enter treatment, expecting to return in the future.

More about Brandon Beemer leaving Days of Our Lives

In October 2023, Brandon Beemer, who played Shawn-Douglas Brady on Days of Our Lives, departed the show. Following a difficult plot in which Shawn was coping with a slew of personal issues, he left.

Shawn was on a downward spiral after the horrific event of shooting his father, Bo, and dealing with the dissolution of his marriage to Belle. Shawn's relationship with Belle was further affected by his one-night fling with Talia, which ultimately led him to behave in a rash manner.

Shawn decided to leave Salem and check into a rehab facility near where his father, Bo, was receiving treatment. Despite Belle's desire to work through their troubles, Shawn thought it was best to focus on himself.

He promised her that if he could heal, he would return to Salem and work on their marriage. His departure was scripted in a way that allows for a possible comeback in the future.

Martha Madison (Belle) was also getting ready to leave the program at that time. Due to this, Beemer's exit wasn't totally shocking. Other characters also concluded their storylines at about the same time. These included John-Paul Lavoisier (Philip) and Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe).

Overview of Brandon Beemer’s character on Days of Our Lives

Shawn-Douglas Brady was the son of Bo Brady and Hope Williams. He played a significant role on Days of Our Lives, making his debut in 1987. As per the storyline, the character lost his hearing as a toddler, but he eventually recovered it.

His love connection with Belle Black was one of the show's main plotlines. However, it was fraught with complications such as treachery, misunderstandings, and meddling from Jan Spears.

When Shawn learned that Claire, Belle's kid, was actually his biological child rather than Philip Kiriakis', his life got even more messed up. Gradually, the truth regarding Claire's paternity was revealed. Due to this, his marriage to Mimi Lockhart also ended. Shawn had numerous highs and lows, such as navigating custody disputes and supporting his family during trying times.

Shawn was played by Jason Cook and Brandon Beemer over the years. He made numerous appearances on the show. This was initially in 2015, and then in 2016. He also made an appearance in 2024.

Throughout it all, Shawn was a loving father and son. He managed the ups and downs of family life. His journey was filled with love, grief, and personal development.

