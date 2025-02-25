What time will Beyond the Gates release on CBS? Release time for all regions explored

Beyond the Gates is one of the most anticipated daytime soap operas that is set to premiere on CBS Network with its groundbreaking storyline. The show is set to premiere on Monday, February 24, 2025, at 2 PM EST/1 PM PST. This soap also marks the first Black-led daytime soap opera in over 35 years, offering a fresh perspective on the genre. The soap will air on weekdays at 2 PM EST/1 PM PST.

The soap introduces viewers to the Dupree family, a prominent multigenerational African American household. While their world may seem flawless from the outside, the drama intensifies as buried truths begin to emerge.

The series centers on the Dupree family, headed by matriarch Anita Dupree (Tamara Tunie) and patriarch Vernon Dupree (Clifton Davis). Set in the posh enclave of Fairmont Crest, the show explores the themes of love, betrayal, and the hidden secrets lurking behind the pristine facades of its residents.

Beyond the Gates broadcast schedule

Beyond the Gates will air weekdays on the CBS Television Network and will also be available for streaming on Paramount+. The broadcast times are as follows:

Time Zone Days Air Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) Weekdays 2:00 to 3:00 PM Pacific Standard Time (PST) Weekdays 11:00 to 12:00 PM Central Standard Time (CST) Weekdays 1:00 to 2:00 PM Mountains Standard Time (MST) Weekdays 12:00 to 1:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Weekdays 7:00 to 8:00 PM Central European Time (CET) Weekdays 8:00 to 9:00 PM

For streaming, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers can watch episodes live via their local CBS affiliate's live feed and on-demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will have on-demand access the day after the broadcast.

Beyond the Gates' outlook

Beyond the Gates holds a deep look at the Dupree family's life. The distinguished multigenerational African American family is a perfect example of Black excellence. In the privacy of Fairmont Crest, the Duprees belong to the bannered community where their world is full of opulence and intrigue. The series is all about striking a balance between perfection in public and facing personal challenges behind closed doors.

Anita Dupree (Tamara Tunie): The matriarch of the family, Anita, is a retired singer. She and her husband nurtured and educated two high-achieving daughters. Behind her sparkling facade is her strength that comes from her poor background in Chicago.

Vernon Dupree (Clifton Davis): Vernon, the head of the family, was a senator before he retired. He was well-known for his gentle nature and charity. Having played a huge role in the civil rights movement, he provides insightful advice coming from his rich background.

Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson (Daphnée Duplaix): Nicole is a gentle-hearted psychiatrist who doubles up as a wealthy donor in addition to her medical practice. Regardless of her perfect life, the guilt that lies festering beneath the surface endangers her unblemished image.

Dani Dupree (Karla Mosley): The family's younger daughter, Dani, is a free-spirited former model now turned "momager". Born as the wild card of the family, she has always done whatever and gone wherever she wanted to.

Where to watch

People can binge on Beyond the Gates on their local CBS channel at the appointed times. For stream access, Paramount+ has both live showings and next-day on-demand episodes (for subscribers with SHOWTIME and Essential subscribers, respectively). Make sure that the subscription you have selected fits your viewing preferences to get updates on the latest episodes.

As the first episode of Beyond the Gates is aired, it is expected to catch the attention of viewers with its engaging storyline, well-rounded characters, and a depiction of Black success that daytime TV fans have seldom witnessed. Don't let the premiere go by on February 24, 2025, and you can take a peek into the world beyond the gates.

