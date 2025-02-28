Days of Our Lives spoilers: Sophia’s shocking lie threatens Johnny and Chanel’s future family plans

Days of Our Lives fans are in for a dramatic episode on Friday, February 28, 2025, as the storyline takes a turn towards the end of February. The soap will move ahead for the stories of various characters, as many of them face crossroads in their journeys.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Days of Our Lives and may contain elements that are speculative. Reader discretion is advised.

Recent spoilers suggest that Chanel will undergo a medical procedure, hoping to make the conception of a baby possible. However, her mother, Paulina, will be wary of rushing into things, urging Chanel to reconsider. Chanel's husband, Johnny, might also play a role here since he has been by her side to try to start a family.

Meanwhile, other Days of Our Lives characters shall face their own challenges. Sophia will try to persuade her mother, Amy, to support her adoption plans but might lie to her to gain permission. On the romantic front, Holly will be caught between Tate and Doug and her conflicting emotions. She might speak to Maggie about the same, hoping to get some advice.

What do Days of Our Lives spoilers hint for the plot dynamics ahead on the soap?

Chanel's medical concerns

Chanel's path to motherhood has been quite complicated. Kayla previously advised that Chanel should avoid trying for a baby due to health risks for her. This complication acted as a huge roadblock for Johnny and Chanel.

New Days of Our Lives spoilers hint that Chanel might undergo a medical procedure soon, though it's not yet clear what exactly it will be and why. It seems likely related to her health and might help her conceive a child.

Paulina's concerns

While Chanel is in the hospital and considering the medical procedure, her mother, Paulina, might have a difficult conversation with her about adoption. Chanel and Johnny have been considering adopting, but Paulina is hesitant.

Since Paulina was once in a similar situation with Lani, she knows how messy things can get. Spoilers hint that Paulina might voice these concerns to Chanel. It remains to be seen how her daughter will react to Paulina's advice and warnings.

Sophia's story and Holly's love life

In another twist in the tale, Sophia will speak to her mother, Amy, about Johnny and Chanel's plans to adopt. Given Amy's mindset about adoption, spoilers indicate that Sophia might lie to her mother about the situation.

Meanwhile, Holly seems to be caught in a love triangle between Tate and Doug. Spoilers indicate that Holly will confide in Maggie about her conflicted feelings. On the other hand, Doug shall be seen struggling with guilt as Julie talks about her missing necklace.

Audiences can stream Days of Our Lives online via Peacock. New episodes of the soap are released on the platform on all weekdays.

