Who is the new Sophia on Days Of Our Lives? Everything you need to know

Days of Our Lives premiered on November 8, 1965, and follows the lives of the Brady, Horton, DiMera, and Kiriakis families in the fictional town of Salem. Created by Betty and Ted Corday, the show has entertained fans for decades.

Recently, Madelyn Kientz announced her exit as Sophia Choi after debuting on April 23, 2024. Rachel Boyd replaced her, making her first appearance on February 12, 2025, and shared her excitement on Instagram.

Everything you need to know about Rachel Boyd on Days Of Our Lives

On February 13, Days Of Our Lives took to Instagram and other social media handles to share an introductory video of actress Rachel Boyd sharing her experience of finding out that she had been cast to play the role of Sophia Choi.

Rachel grew up in Ontario, Canada, and had been working at a steakhouse as a waitress when she first found out the news. She had auditioned for the role almost nine months back in 2024.

Rachel Boyd has been an actress since her younger days and played roles since 2021 in movies like Break Any Spell, He's Not Worth Dying For, and Boot Camp. Rachel shared with Soap Opera Digest how her first day on the set had been scary but her co-actor, Leo, who plays the role of Tate on the show, helped her feel at ease and figure out the nitty gritty of shooting.

"A lot of my scenes at the beginning were with Leo. He was really friendly and helped me [understand] the format of the show and how it’s filmed. He helped me out with picking up on cues and understanding which cameras were on me."

Rachel shared how she planned on making sure that she did justice to the role of Sophia Choi, especially since she was going through a difficult time on Days Of Our Lives due to her unplanned sudden pregnancy with Tate.

Recent storylines showed Sophia and Tate struggling to figure out how to go about their pregnancy and whether they could put up their unborn child for adoption, which Sophia's mother, Amy Choi, shot down at once.

Tate has recently been juggling between spending his time with Holly as well as Sophia which has caused sufficient friction between the character dynamics. Rachel Boyd said she wanted to embody how Sophia had been feeling on the show, especially since they shared similar characteristics of being self-assured and sorted about things that they wanted.

Recent plotlines on Days Of Our Lives involving Sophia, Tate, and Holly

Recently on the show, Tate assured Sophia that he would help and assist her in raising their unborn child together. Meanwhile, he had been involved with Holly as well, Sophia's former best friend from school, who found out about the pregnancy and was disappointed and upset.

Viewers are yet to find out how the two women react on Valentine's Day after finding out that Tate had been involved physically with both of them.

Fans can watch the show by streaming episodes on Peacock.

