Days Of Our Lives spoilers: EJ struggles to focus on romance after making a shocking discovery

NBC's Days Of Our Lives first premiered for the American daytime television audience on November 8, 1965, and instantly became a fan favorite. The show airs and streams its episodes on Peacock now and was created by the couple Betty and Ted Corday. Days Of Our Lives is set in the fictional city of Salem and revolves around the lives and happenings of the Brady, Horton, DiMera, and Kiriakis families.

Soaps In Depth spoilers for the February 11, 2025, and February 12, 2025, episodes of Days Of Our Lives hint at the fact that EJ DiMera would have a tough time focusing on his romantic endeavor after making a shocking discovery at Aremid.

What did EJ DiMera discover that shocked him on Days Of Our Lives?

Recently on the February 10, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives, EJ DiMera had difficulty accepting what he just uncovered at Aremid. he had been hiding Rafe Hernandez in the DiMera tunnels. Jada Hunter had gone to visit EJ and confronted him about trying to concoct fake evidence against her to get her fired from her job as the police commissioner.

Jada was unaware of what EJ DiMera was doing there and instead when she heard some untoward noises that were actually coming from Rafe, EJ passed it off as construction sounds. Jada did not push him further and EJ DiMera escaped closely from having to reveal his true intentions. After this, he chose to shift Rafe somewhere more safe where no one could chance upon them.

He drugged Rafe on Days Of Our Lives and then proceeded to take him to Aremid to hide him there but to his surprise, when he opened the door and walked in, he found Ava Vitali bound and tied to a chair and being held captive. His discovery shocked him and he seemed extremely taken aback when Rachel Blake, the woman in white, appeared near the door.

The spoilers for the upcoming episodes of Days Of Our Lives suggest that during Valentine's Day week, while the rest of the couples in Salem celebrate their love and relationships, EJ DiMera will have a hard time trying to focus on his love life. His discovery would render him shocked and unable to give attention to anything else.

EJ DiMera told Kristen about what he found and exclaimed that he met her mother after Kristen questioned why he seemed like he had seen a ghost. This revelation made Kristen realize that EJ was the one who had been sneakily going to the Blake house mansion in the first place. Viewers are yet to find out whether Kristen joins the dots and discovers why EJ went to Aremid on Days Of Our Lives.

While in the upcoming episodes, EJ DiMera will struggle to feel the love around him, Holly and Tate are set to get intimate together for the first time, making it a milestone in their relationship. Johnny and Chanel are spending time together to discuss the possibility of having a baby.

The show will shed further light on these ongoing storylines in its future episodes and fans will find out how EJ DiMera chooses to deal with the entire situation.

Fans and interested viewers can watch the show by streaming episodes on Peacock.

