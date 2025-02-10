Days Of Our Lives recap (February 10, 2025): Jada's close encounter with the truth and EJ DiMera's surprise at Aremid

NBC's Days Of Our Lives first aired on American daytime television on November 8, 1965, and has kept fans engaged with its captivating storylines ever since. The show, which now airs its episodes on Peacock since 2022, was created by Betty and Ted Corday and is set in the fictional city of Salem.

Days Of Our Lives revolves around themes of rivalries, romance, feuds, and scandals in the lives of the members of the Brady, Horton, DiMera, and Kiriakis families.

In the February 10, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives, Jada was very close to finding out where the real Rafe was being held captive by EJ DiMera, while Pauline Price opened up about her decision to remove Jada as the police commissioner to Shawn.

Trending

Everything that happened on the February 10, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives

In the February 10, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives, Jada Hunter went to the DiMera mansion tunnels where EJ DiMera had been holding the real Rafe Hernandez hostage. She was extremely close to finding out the truth about faux Rafe, Arnol Feniger. When she heard some noises which were actually from Rafe being tied up, EJ passed it off as construction noises and Jada did not probe further.

Jada did not realize the reality of what was going on and instead focused on accusing and confronting EJ DiMera about concocting fake evidence against her in a bid to steal her job as a law enforcer away from her.

In the meantime, Paulina Price informed Shawn Brady about the latest developments in the case against Jada Hunter and the fact that she had been removed from the position. Paulina spoke to Belle as well, who seemed to be extremely scared and distraught about whether her job as the District Attorney would be jeopardized if EJ DiMera played all his cards right.

On this episode of Days Of Our Lives, EJ DiMera seemed to be a little out of sorts after the close encounter with Jada and did not want to risk it and take any more chances. He drugged Rafe and decided to take him to Aremid instead and keep him hostage there. Upon arrival, he opened the door and was shocked to see Ava Vitali tied to a chair there, while the woman in white, who was Rachel Blake, appeared behind him.

EJ DiMera's disturbed mindset made Kristen question whether he was doing alright and he admitted to her that he had met with Kristen's mother. This revelation on Days Of Our Lives made Kristen realize that he had been sneakily going to the Blake family mansion.

On the other side of Salem, Tate finally decided to spend time with Holly during Valentine's Day and asked her how she wanted to spend their time together. Holly suggested that after all the hardships and struggles that they had recently been through, they could spend the day focusing on each other and getting intimate for the first time.

Chanel Dupree had a deep and emotional conversation with Johnny regarding wanting to have kids in the future and how she was ready to be a mother. Johnny seemed to be on board with the idea and the two passionately hugged each other.

Fans and interested viewers can watch Days Of Our Lives on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback