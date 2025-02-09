Days of Our Lives: 3 major developments to expect this week (February 10 to 14, 2025)

The storyline of Days of Our Lives is slated to dish out a mix of predictable and unprecedented surprises in the upcoming week from February 10, 2025. The episodes leading up to Valentine's Day will clear out problems connected to the Body & Soul production after the recovery of the cast members, who were poisoned through scripts.

Another key event from the past week was Jada's wedding falling apart after the impostor Rafe refused her at the altar, while Shawn produced doctored evidence against the lady cop.

As Days of Our Lives fans are aware, the real Rafe is being held hostage by EJ DiMera as he planted doppelganger Arnold Feniger to take over Rafe's life. Together they managed to have Jada removed from her position as the Commissioner, and had Paulina hire Arnold-Rafe to chair the role.

Trending

More complications await on the long-running NBC daily soap, which premiered in November 1965. The central plot of Days of Our Lives, which presents the relationship dynamics between various families of the fictional Salem city, will continue this week.

Three significant story arcs to watch out for on Days of Our Lives between February 10, 2025, and February 14, 2025

1) EJ and Kristen stay quiet on each other's secrets

Kristen DiMera has recently been reunited with her mother, Rachel Blake, the legendary "woman in white". In the aftermath of the mother-daughter reunion, Kristen will likely leave Ava captive at the Blake property.

Days of Our Lives preview suggests EJ DiMera will decide to bring in his hostage, Rafe Hernandez, to the ruined Blake property to hide. He will likely meet Rachel Blake and find Ava being held there. However, he may decide against interfering in the affair and stays quiet about it.

Later when EJ and Kristen cross paths, the former may ask Kristen about Ava being held in the old Blake house. While Kristen may feel uncomfortable about EJ finding out about it, she will soon learn about Rafe being held captive on the same property. As such, the duo may decide to hold on to each other's secrets for mutual benefit.

2) Alex will dump Joy to stay with Stephanie

As the last few episodes of Days of Our Lives revealed, the cast of Body & Soul have gone through quite an ordeal. To add to this, Joy Wesley discovered Alex Kiriakis and Stephanie kissing.

The soap's preview hints at the B&S production team moving to Los Angeles as Abe and Kate hand over its rights to new buyers. The cast and crew will be delivered the news as many of them end up deciding to relocate to LA.

While Salem residents will likely choose to stay back in town, Joy Wesley may consider the other option. She may check with Alex whether he would like to move with her to a new city. However, as expected, Alex will refuse to move in with Joy and inform her about reuniting with Stephanie.

Stephanie Johnson, on the other hand, will look forward to her Valentine's Day, while helping Steve Johnson plan a surprise for Kayla after her recent traumatic experience.

3) Holly's disappointment with Tate may bring her closer to Doug III

Days of Our Lives preview brings trouble for the couple Holly and Tate in the week leading up to the celebration of love. Holly is likely to anticipate a loving Valentine's Day and plan about her time with Tate.

Tate, on the other hand, will likely be caught up with Sophia Choi and their unborn baby as the duo try to convince Amy Choi to let a religious couple adopt the baby. Tate and Sophia may consider Chanel and Johnny as potential adoptive parents for their baby.

However, with other worries occupying his mind, Tate may end up spoiling Holly's V-Day, particularly since she has been anticipating a first-time intimate moment with him. After this disappointment, Holly may look to Doug III for emotional support.

Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest Doug will also face disappointment for not being able to retrieve Julie Williams' necklace after getting a negative answer from Leo. As such, Doug may also look forward to an emotional bonding with Holly.

For more updates on the Kiriakis family's war with the DiMera family as the Bradys struggle with their problems, stay tuned to Days of Our Lives every weekday on Peacock.

Also Read: Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks: What to expect, major developments, and more

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback