 Days of Our Lives weekly preview teases a thrilling week in Salem with a brewing DiMera-Kiriakis war and Valentine’s Day romance

A new set of events is about to unfold in Salem on Days of Our Lives. Fans have been buzzing about potential conflicts, secret plans, and heartfelt confessions. The upcoming episodes spanning February 10 through 14 seem to propel major turning points for characters.

Scenes involving Kristen, Brady, Steve, and Ava are lined up for early in the week, while others await an emotional Valentine’s Day finish.

The tension in Salem focuses on more than just missing persons and lost love. There’s also talk of a showdown that may lead to heightened pressure between the DiMera and Kiriakis families.

Meanwhile, the fate of Body & Soul, a fictional soap within the show, hangs in the balance. Fans of Days of Our Lives can expect announcements about that project, as well as developments in the younger generation’s lives. All of this might shape relationships in ways that nobody sees coming.

Kristen’s Discovery and a Search for Ava on Days of Our Lives

EJ and Rachel on Days of Our Lives (Image via Facebook/@Days of Our Lives)

Kristen is thrown off balance on Monday when she stumbles upon a startling situation. Brady teams with Steve, hoping to track Ava, who has gone off the grid.

Jada walks into EJ’s orbit and claims he pulled the strings on her recent turmoil. Paulina then gives Belle a piece of bad news that might influence how Belle deals with conflicts ahead.

On Tuesday, Bonnie reveals a private worry to Johnny. Stephanie takes a moment to speak frankly with Kayla, and Joy presents Alex with some type of proposal.

Later, Abe and Kate hold a gathering to speak about whether Body & Soul will continue or end. This inside-the-show soap has been hounded by troubles for weeks. Suspense hangs over the cast, who wonder if their work will shut down forever.

Body & Soul’s Future and Younger Salemites on Days of Our Lives

Wednesday brings another wave of questions. Kayla and Stephanie receive a jolt that forces them to rethink recent choices. Johnny and Chanel chat about what could be next in their relationship.

Holly and Tate finalize holiday plans, though it’s unclear how those will turn out. Leo pops up with unfortunate news for Doug III, which might lead to more tension.

Thursday features EJ inspecting the old Blake house. Kristen crosses paths with Sarah, and the clash leaves both women rattled.

Xander and Philip begin cooperating on a plan that may be aimed at DiMera enterprises, which could intensify the brewing war. Jada has some words for the person she thinks is Rafe, apparently unaware that big secrets have been swirling.

Valentine’s Day Events and New Possibilities on Days of Our Lives

On Friday, the atmosphere shifts to a lighter mood for a while. Stephanie helps Steve organize a surprise for Kayla, which could mark a special anniversary or milestone. Johnny and Chanel focus on family matters.

They once faced heartbreak when Chanel suffered a miscarriage, so they have big questions about starting fresh. Maggie and Holly share an open-hearted talk, possibly about love, trust, or how to navigate uncertain times. Meanwhile, Sophia and Tate team up to sway Amy, who has been reluctant to support certain choices.

Salem’s Valentine’s Day stories often highlight new romances or second chances. Holly and Tate made plans earlier in the week, but they aren’t alone in wishing for a smooth holiday. Kristen and Sarah remain at odds, though.

The DiMera-Kiriakis friction might get worse if secrets come to light on Friday. Xander and Philip might roll out a major gambit, risking revenge from Kristen or other DiMeras.

All told, Days of Our Lives is lining up a packed week. Kristen’s mother is mentioned in early spoilers, and that might steer her motivations. Brady’s efforts with Steve could bear fruit if they figure out where Ava has gone.

Body & Soul might live on, or it might conclude, affecting fan-favorite characters who invested time in it. At the same time, Valentine’s Day gatherings bring hope to some couples, while other Salemites find themselves facing even tougher battles.

The new episodes promise twists that tie personal drama to larger family feuds. Days of Our Lives fans should keep an eye on every scene because the upcoming stories look full of turns that will echo well into the season.

Fans can watch Days of Our Lives on Peacock

