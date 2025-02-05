Days of Our Lives recap (February 4, 2025): Stephanie quits, Johnny and Chanel reunite, and a stalker targets Kayla, Joy, and Johnny

The drama on Days of Our Lives took a shocking turn on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, as the Body and Soul scripts created chaos. Kayla was nervous about acting for the first time, but things got worse when she saw that her character, Kassandra, was set to die. Meanwhile, Stephanie decided to quit her job to be with Alex, even though he was still with Joy.

Johnny and Chanel rekindled their romance and moved in together, but Johnny was stunned to read that Seth’s character would be killed. More scripts revealed Joy, Alex, and Kayla’s characters were also marked for death, hinting at a real-life plot behind the scenes.

By the end of the episode, things took a frightening turn. Kayla, Joy, and Johnny suddenly felt sick and collapsed. Meanwhile, Abe realized that he had figured out who the stalker was. But before he could do anything, he saw his own picture, the only one without a red “X.”

Trending

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Hattie, Kayla, and the mysterious script

Hattie visited Bonnie in the hospital with bonbons and was shocked by her condition. Worried about work, she learned Kayla was stepping in. When Hattie found a Body and Soul script, she was surprised it focused on Kassandra and Charlamagne.

Meanwhile, on Days of Our Lives, Steve and Kayla found another script at home. Kayla reluctantly read it and discovered all her scenes were with Hattie. As she rehearsed with Steve, she was stunned to learn Kassandra killed Charlemagne again, and both characters were set to die.

Stephanie quits, choosing Alex over her career

At the Body and Soul office on Days of Our Lives, Kate and Abe worried that Alex and Joy’s relationship could cause problems at work. Stephanie then arrived with the shocking news that she was quitting. She had already found a replacement because she wanted to be with Alex, despite his relationship with Joy.

Johnny and Chanel’s heartfelt reunion

At the DiMera mansion on Days of Our Lives, Johnny told Seth how much he missed “Faith” before Chanel arrived with an envelope left at his door. She urged them to communicate better, and Johnny admitted his doubts but promised to improve. They reaffirmed their love, and Chanel agreed to move back home.

The scripts reveal a chilling pattern

After spending time together, Joy and Alex checked their Body and Soul script. Joy was shocked that her character, Raven, would die in childbirth, and Alex saw that his character, Arrow, was also marked for death. He thought it was an April Fool’s joke, but Joy wasn’t sure. Meanwhile, Hattie, upset over the script, tried calling Leo but got no answer.

A deadly turn of events

In a shocking twist, several characters suddenly collapsed. Joy passed out in her room, and Kayla fainted in Steve’s arms while talking about the script.

At Stephanie’s place, Alex confessed he wanted to be with her instead of Joy, but before they could act on it, he collapsed too. Johnny, trying to call Leo, also got dizzy and fell onto the couch.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback