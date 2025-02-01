Days of Our Lives weekly preview sees Valentine’s Day bring love, jealousy and unexpected twists in Salem

Days of Our Lives is slated for unprecedented turns in the upcoming storyline. In the week leading to Valentine's Day celebrations, the residents of Salem try to navigate their lives through doublecrossing, spite, and affection. While the double Rafe mystery remains unknown to Jada, her wedding to an impostor seems to be off.

The previous week, little Rachel returned to her parents, but Ava was in the custody of the mysterious woman Rachel had befriended. Meanwhile, Alex found himself squeezed between two romances, Joy and Stephanie. Chanel, on the other hand, was too upset to spend time with family and friends and chose to get drunk, talk to an inflated doll, and flirt with Shawn.

As such, Salem residents are not strangers to twists in the tale, as the long-running daily soap presented their complex relationships in its storyline since its premiere in November 1965 on NBC. Currently, Days of Our Lives airs on Peacock every weekday.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives preview suggests the Rafe-Jada drama

After the fake "Rafe" refused to marry Jada Hunter at the altar in the Days of Our Lives episode dated January 31, 2025, the preview hints at the continuation of this confusion. Since the real Rafe Hernandez is still in captivity, there is no one to clear Rafe's identity theft.

The preview suggests that Arnold-Rafe will accuse Jada of being a corrupt officer while Shawn Brady will present the manufactured evidence as planned by EJ DiMera. With quick thinking, Paulina will likely take Jada to the station. While Jada may get fired from her position as the commissioner, whether she will be arrested remains to be seen.

To add to Jada's misery, a guilt-ridden Javi may choose this time to inform her about Rafe spending the night with stripper Savannah. This will likely upset Jada more since she will feel doubly hurt, by Rafe's infidelity and his lack of faith in her.

Stephanie, who knows Jada's character well, will likely discuss this wrong accusation with her father, Steve Johnson. Since Steve already found "Rafe's" behavior odd, he may decide to look into this matter. Whether Steve's investigation reveals the double Rafe mystery remains to be seen.

Also Read: Days of Our Lives spoilers: Will the truth about Rafe’s twin Arnold finally be out?

Days of Our Lives: Belle may receive advice from her ex

Belle Black and EJ DiMera had a session of intimacy despite their dislike for each other. It is an episode both would like to forget. The audience knows, EJ wants his DA position back and is playing out a long, convoluted scheme involving Rafe and, his doppelganger, Arnold Feniger, to get the office back.

Shawn Brady dislikes DA Belle Black and may warn her about EJ after seeing their close moment. Though Belle insists she owes him no explanation, Shawn cautions her about EJ’s deceitful ways. Despite his warning, Belle might still be drawn to EJ.

Days of Our Lives spoilers: Joy will be disheartened

In the upcoming week, Joy Wesley's budding romance with Alex Kiriakis is not likely to have a Happy Valentine. The soap's preview shows Joy dressed in a hospital gown witnessing Alex and Stephanie kissing. While Joy may be dressed for her role in the Body & Soul sequence, Alex and Stephanie's closeness was not part of any act.

As such, after Stephanie's last week's confession about loving Alex, he may have realized his continuing feelings for her. However, Joy is likely to be disappointed since she has been going full-steam ahead with her romance. Whether this would prompt Joy to leave town remains to be seen.

Days of Our Lives: Other story arcs in the coming week

Kayla faces death while Chanel returns home this week (Image via Instagram/@dayspeacock)

Chanel Dupree DiMera has been holding onto her anger for too long. Last week she rambled about her condition to an inflated doll and kissed Shawn. This week, it is likely that Johnny DiMera will realize how his jealousy sent Chanel away and may apologize to her. Chanel is likely to forgive him and they will make up as they celebrate their reunion.

Kayla Brady-Johnson will face a medical emergency in the coming week as she loses consciousness in Steve's arms. Steve will likely call 911 and inform them about his wife not responding among other updates. Whether Kayla's life-and-death matter sees a happy result remains to be seen.

Elsewhere, Julie expresses her opinion which pleases Chad, while Kate raises grievances with Philip. Xander and Sarah will tentatively discuss business ideas skirting their infidelity issues. On the other hand, Ava Vitali will continue to remain captive with no one to hear her shout for help.

Catch the upcoming week of Days of Our Lives as two captives need to get free, while Jada and Belle remain EJ's targets.

