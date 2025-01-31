Days Of Our Lives spoilers: Javi confides in Leo about Rafe and struggles with whether to reveal the truth

NBC's Days Of Our Lives first premiered on November 8, 1965, and has kept fans engaged with its diverse character arcs. Created by Betty and Ted Corday, the show is set in the fictional town of Salem. The soap focuses on the lives of the members of the Brady, Horton, DiMera, and Kiriakis families and now streams its episodes on Peacock.

Spoilers for the upcoming episode of Days Of Our Lives, set to air on January 31, 2025, reveal that Javi Hernandez will confide in Leo Stark regarding faux Rafe's behavior lately. Javi tells Leo about faux Rafe (Arnold Feniger in reality) getting intimate with stripper Savannah at the Salem Inn on the night before his wedding.

What does Javi Hernandez tell Leo Stark regarding Rafe on Days Of Our Lives?

According to the spoilers for the January 31 episode of Days Of Our Lives, Javi tells Leo Stark that he feels faux Rafe (Arnold Feniger in disguise) has been behaving in a weird manner recently. Javi explains to Leo that on the morning of Rafe's wedding with Jada Hunter, he walked into faux Rafe and Savannah's room.

Javi also tells Leo about Rafe getting intimate with Savannah, expressing his disappointment with Rafe cheating on Jada just before their wedding. Previously, during their encounter, Rafe had told Javi that he was just ending his bachelor life with a bang and it would be his last casual relationship before his marriage. Javi, fuming, had left the Inn.

Spoilers for the upcoming episodes reveal that Leo Stark, after hearing about the incident from Javi, will say that he does not want to potentially ruin Jada's wedding day by giving her the news.

Spoilers also suggest that Leo could possibly think otherwise once he hears faux Rafe making vows at the wedding, which might cause suspicion. Meanwhile, the real Rafe, who has freed himself from EJ DiMera's captivity, could also show up at the scene of the wedding and reveal Arnold Feniger and EJ's secret to the residents of Salem.

Recent storyline developments on Days Of Our Lives

Recently on the show, Jada and faux Rafe had a blast with their friends and near and dear ones at their bachelor and bachelorette parties. At Stephanie's house where Jada's party took place, Chanel Dupree had a lot to drink and was lamenting about her separation from Johnny DiMera and expressing her emotional turmoil over his betrayal.

Meanwhile, the boys were drinking beer and enjoying Savannah's dance at The Brady Pub. Faux Rafe, was about to receive a lap dance from Savannah when Jada and her friends showed up at the pub.

Jada reassured him that it was okay with her if he chose to get one last dance from the stripper and would not mind. Faux Rafe expressed how much he loved Jada and his excitement at getting married to her the next day.

The real Rafe Hernandez on Days Of Our Lives had finally managed to escape from the DiMera tunnels and made it his mission to ensure that Jada would not get married to Arnold Feniger.

