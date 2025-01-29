Days Of Our Lives recap (January 29, 2025): Belle and EJ get close again while Rachel's plan falls into place

NBC's Days Of Our Lives, which now airs its episodes on Peacock, first premiered on American television on November 8, 1965. The show was created by the couple Betty and Ted Corday and has kept fans entertained for decades with its captivating storylines. Days Of Our Lives is set in the fictional city of Salem and revolves around the happenings in the lives of the members of the Brady, Horton, DiMera, and Kiriakis families.

The January 29, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives revealed the disastrous aftermath of Jada and faux Rafe's bachelor and bachelorette parties before their wedding day. Belle and EJ DiMera found their way to each other's beds as they got intimate after the drunken party while Chanel woke up in Shawn's bed, even though nothing happened between the two apart from the kiss at the bar.

Rachel Black, after finally returning home, kept up her act to try to make sure Kristen and Brady got back together again. She held on to Ava Vitali's phone and messaged Brady regarding traveling to Hong Kong which led to Brady telling Kristen that Ava was probably breaking up with him.

Everything that happened on the January 29, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives

The January 29, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives showed the consequences of having too many drinks at Jada and faux Rafe's parties. Chanel woke up in Shawn's bed with no recollection of what had happened and was wearing Shawn's Salem Police Department t-shirt.

Shawn assured her that nothing had happened between them apart from the drunk kiss that Chanel had planted on him at The Brady Pub the night before while everyone was drunk and partying. Chanel's relief caused her to open up to Shawn regarding her situation with Johnny and the emotional turmoil that she had been going through due to his cheating.

Shawn's character on Days Of Our Lives listened to her attentively and helped her sort out her feelings. At the end of the conversation, Chanel realized that she still deeply loves Johnny DiMera and wanted to reconcile with him or at least talk to him regarding what was going on.

Meanwhile, Belle woke up in EJ DiMera's bed and the two were quick to realize that they had slept with each other the night before and that it was a bad decision made due to the alcohol they consumed at the bachelorette and bachelor parties. Despite arguing and fighting with each other, they got intimate with each other yet again.

Belle and EJ were in bed together on Days Of Our Lives when Marlena walks into Belle's room with a coffee for her when she realizes that her daughter has slept with EJ DiMera. She exclaimed how she was extremely disappointed in her and did not want her to get close to such an immoral man like EJ.

On the other end of Salem, Rachel Black tried to make sure her plan of keeping Ava Vitali, her father's partner, held captive worked in her favor and got Kristen and Brady back together. She messaged Brady from Ava's phone, which she had, that Ava had landed in Hong Kong and had plans to stay there for a while.

Fans and interested viewers can watch Days Of Our Lives by streaming episodes on Peacock.

