Who is Peyton Meyer on Days of Our Lives? Everything you need to know

Days of Our Lives is famous for its diverse and ever-expanding list of cast members and characters. A relatively new addition to their roster is actor Peyton Meyer, who plays the role of Doug III Williams on the soap.

In November 2024, it was announced that Meyer would join the cast of the long-running soap as Doug Williams III. The new Doug is the grandson of the late Doug Williams on the show, and the character made a debut on December 3, 2024, after Doug Sr.'s funeral.

The character immediately got into a spot of trouble after entering Salem, when he stole a necklace at the Horton house. He was even seen pawning it off to Leo later, to extricate himself from a rough spot. Doug was also seen forming a connection with Holly Jonas during the storyline.

Who is Peyton Meyer? Everything to know about the Days of Our Lives cast member

Peyton Meyer plays the role of Doug III Williams, the grandson of the now deceased Doug Williams (Image via @dayspeacock / Instagram)

Peyton Meyer is an American actor who began his career with his roles on multiple shows airing on the Disney Channel. His first role for Disney was that of Wes Manning on the show Dog with a Blog. He then essayed Lucas Friar on Girl Meets World, one of his iconic roles. (2014–2017).

Some of the actor's filmography and popular roles include:

2013–2014 - Dog with a Blog - as Wes Manning

2014–2017 - Girl Meets World - as Lucas Friar

2016 - Gibby - as Tommy

2017 - Versus - as Ethan

2018–2021 - American Housewife - as Trip Windsor

2019 - Wayne - Bradley

2019 - Celebrity Family Feud - as himself

2021 - He's All That - as Jordan Van Draanen

2024 - Days of Our Lives - as Doug Williams III

The Days of Our Lives social media handles welcome post for Peyton Meyer as Doug III Williams (Image via @dayspeacock / Instagram)

In an interview for TV Insider on November 29, 2024, before his debut on the soap, Meyer described his character and his approach to the soap. He called Doug a mischievous person who might not necessarily make the best choices, but who had a good heart at the end of it all:

"When we first meet Doug, he’s a mischievous guy. He’s in and out of trouble. No matter where he goes, chaos comes with him...I think it’s just how he grew up, that everything he does ends up causing a bad karmic chaos storm behind him. He’s a gentle guy and he’s peaceful, but it seems that he doesn’t make the proper choices when he needs to."

It remains to be seen what direction the character takes as the show progresses. When it comes to his personal life, the actor is married to musician Taela. The couple also welcomed their first child together in March 2022.

Audiences can watch Days of Our Lives streaming online via Peacock. New episodes of the soap are released on all weekdays via the platform.

