⁠Who did Sabrina Carpenter play in Girl Meets World? Singer's Disney show costars share throwback while lip-syncing to 'Espresso'  

As Sabrina Carpenter’s song Espresso continues to break records, her co-stars from the Disney series, Girl Meets World shared a video lip-syncing to the hit song. Sharing how they know Sabrina, August Maturo and Ava Kolker shared a video on TikTok on July 1, 2024, giving a few glimpses of their 2014 show.

The duo added text to the video, saying:

“How you guys know Sabrina Vs how we know Sabrina.”

They also added in the caption that they have been “fans of Sabrina Carpenter since 2013.” As many social media users were left ecstatic and nostalgic remembering the show, Girl Meets World, which aired almost a decade back, many also became emotional remembering the young characters.

Girl Meets World started airing for the first time in June 2014, and telecasted 72 episodes till January 2017. The show starred Sabrina as Maya Hart, who was the best friend of Riley Matthews, the main character of the show. Apart from the singer, the show also starred Rowan Blanchard, Ben Savage, Peyton Meyer, August Maturo, Danielle Fishel, and Corey Fogelmanis.

Sabrina Carpenter’s show, Girl Meets World received several nominations and awards

Born in 1999, Sabrina Carpenter continues to score major heights with her song, Espresso, which recently became her first-ever Billboard Hot 100. However, she has been a favorite amongst the masses ever since she starred in the Disney series, Girl Meets World.

As her co-stars from the show posted a video singing her newly released viral song, social media users remembered the show, and her character. In the show, Sabrina plays the character of Maya Hart. Her friendship with Riley became an instant favorite of the show's viewers.

At the same time, Maya’s character, and Sabrina’s portrayal of the same, were also widely admired, as people loved her witty, magnetic, and attractive personality.

The show, which ran for almost three years, received many awards and nominations, including the Teen Choice Award, Writers Guild of America Award, Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Award, Kids’ Choice Award, Artios Award, Producers Guild of America Award, and even the Humanitas Prize.

Girl Meets World was not Sabrina’s first show. She started working in the TV industry when she was just 12 years old. She first starred in an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in 2011, and thereafter in Sofia the First, The Goodwin Games, Orange is the New Black, Austin & Ally, and many more.

Sabrina Carpenter has also been in many films including Noobz, Horns, The Hate U Give, The Short History of the Long Road, Tall Girl, Work It, and Emergency. At the same time, The Espresso singer released her first single, Can’t Blame a Girl for Trying with Hollywood Records in 2013, and thereafter gave many hits including Skin, NonSense, Feather, and the like.

Her most recent song, Please Please Please has also become a new fan-favorite, as the song has also topped many charts, and is going viral amongst the masses on social media.

