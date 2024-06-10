“Her marketing team nailed this” - Fans elated as Sabrina Carpenter teases new ice cream collaboration following success of ‘Espresso’

Popular singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter recently announced her collaboration with Van Leeuwen to celebrate the massive success of her song, Espresso. With her picture on the carton of the ice cream, Sabrina announced a new espresso flavor on her Instagram stories on June 8, 2024.

Sharing the image, she revealed that the new flavor will be available from June 28, 2024. She then shared another picture of the open icecream carton, as she teased the chocolate espresso ice cream, and captioned it saying:

"It is that sweet.”

Trending

As Sabrina posted about her collaboration with Van Leeuwen, netizens were delighted to see the tie-up. Many applauded the marketing team of the singer, as they thought it was a great idea to celebrate the success of the song. As an X user, @PopBase uploaded the image on the platform, one social media user commented and said:

“Oh her marketing team nailed this.”

Others also commented and praised Sabrina and her team for collaborating with the icecream brand:

“We need more artists doing promo like this, this is iconic,” one netizen commented.

“Oh I need this, we will all be buying!” another social media user said.

One social media user also suggested that Sabrina should collaborate with Crumbl Cookies next, saying:

“She should collab with Crumbl Cookies next and make a espresso flavored cookie this would be a hit.”

“First coffee now ice cream omg her marketing team must be EXPENSIVE, another netizen commented.

“This along with her espresso little tea cups she sells on her official shop?! Ughh her team is doing it right.” wrote one internet user.

Sabrina Carpenter released her song, Espresso, on April 11, 2024. The song is a part of her forthcoming album, Short n’ Sweet, which will be released in August 2024.

Sabrina Carpenter recently released a new song, Please Please Please

As Sabrina Carpenter released her song, Espresso on April 11, 2024, she received immense love from the masses as her song started topping many charts. At the same time, she also released a music video of the song, the next day, on April 12, 2024, on YouTube which has garnered close to 52 million views as of this writing.

She then released another song, Please Please Please from the same studio album, Short n’ Sweet which happens to be her sixth, on June 6, 2024. The song has also become a favorite of Carpenter’s fans as it has received more than 13 million views on YouTube in just three days.

As for her song, Espresso, it peaked at number four on the Billboard Hot 100 and was among the first 10 songs on the Billboard Global 200 list. Sabrina Carpenter also performed the song at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which further contributed to the song’s success.

Her song is not just trending in the USA but is also being loved globally in other countries like Ireland, Singapore, India, UAE, and even the United Kingdom.