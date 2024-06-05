"Be original challenge" — Internet reacts as Sabrina Carpenter comes under fire over album cover influenced by viral Tiffany Collier picture

American singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter unveiled the first look of her forthcoming album Short n’ Sweet on her social media, including X and Instagram. The post contained an image of the album’s cover art, showing her looking over her bare shoulder with a red lipstick mark against a royal blue backdrop.

As soon as the post became viral, netizens pointed out that the album cover had a stark resemblance to French model Tiffany Collier’s pose from a 2015 photoshoot for Cosmopolitan France Magazine.

Later, in February 2018, Collier shared her image on Instagram with the caption “Happy Valentine’s Day” and tagged the photographer Bruno Juminer. It showed the model overlooking her bare shoulder with a similar lipstick stain.

In the wake of this striking similarity, the internet has been having diverse reactions. While some called her out for the lack of originality and failing to offer credit to Collier, others defended her, saying it was merely an inspiration.

Here are some of the reactions from X slamming Sabrina Carpenter.

“Oh Sabrina be original challenge,” a person wrote.

“Why is this 10x better than Sabrina’s album cover,” another person wrote.

“Perhaps you should add reference and inspiration in your vocabulary,” one person wrote.

Another set of users added:

“Sabrina be original for once.. Not only you stole Ariana’s style of singing and Taylor's looks… Now u stealing this for your album art?? Embarrassing,” a person wrote.

“The problem isn’t that Sabrina took inspo from some French Cosmo shoot (that’s normal), the problem is it lacks all the emotion of the original. The girl on the left actually looks outside – shadow off her bangs, sultry squint, sunkissed. Sabrina is serving ig face in a studio!” an individual wrote.

Here are a couple of comments in her defense.

“I wonder if she was pitched the idea from someone and went along with it. I doubt Sabrina even knew this existed,” another individual wrote.

“Her new era is inspired by a retro summer aesthetic and that’s inspiration from that time and era she never claimed to have been the original creator of that photo,” a netizen wrote.

So far, the Work It star has not issued a response to the speculations.

Sabrina Carpenter’s new album will be released on August 23

On Monday, June 3, Sabrina Carpenter announced that her upcoming album Short n’ Sweet will be released on August 23 on all her social media. She used the caption:

“This project is quite special to me and I hope it’ll be something special to you too… I also have a surprise coming for you on Thursday night. So keep an eye out!!”

Sabrina Carpenter's post also contained a link for her fans to preorder the new album (produced by Island Records), which is the sixth studio album for the songstress.

The title is reportedly inspired by her height of 4’11”. Her website also described Short n’ Sweet as showcasing the “scintillating spirit” of the “pocket-sized pop star with a larger-than-life artistic presence.”

Earlier, in April, she launched the album’s lead single Espresso, which was at the top of the U.K. Singles Chart for more than a month and was hailed by Adele as “my jam.” Later, Sabrina Carpenter also collaborated with the band Coldplay on their new single, Magic.