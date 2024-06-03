"I feel bad for the guy now" - Internet reacts as Adele shut down fan who she thought yelled "Pride sucks" during her show

English singer Adele recently clapped back at a fan, who she thought yelled "Pride Sucks" at her concert. The incident took place during the 36-year-old's Weekends with Adele residency show in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

The date also marked the beginning of Pride Month, which celebrates the LGBTQ community. While speaking to the crowd, the Rolling in the Deep songstress thought she heard one of the concertgoers scream, "Pride sucks," and immediately remarked:

"What was that? Did you just say 'Pride sucks?"

The singer continued:

"Did you come to my f*cking show and just say that Pride sucks? Are you f*cking stupid? Don’t be so f*cking ridiculous," brfore sharply adding, "If you have nothing nice to say, shut up, alright?"

As seen in videos shared on social media, she then continued her show. However, soon several people who attended the show noted that the Skyfall singer made a mistake, and noted that the heckler had actually yelled, "Work sucks."

As news of the misunderstanding spread, fans were quick to react. While many sympathized with the fan, worrying that he would be mislabeled as a 'homophobe,' some questioned why he didn't clarify immediately.

"lmao. I feel bad for the guy now. Everyone thinks he's a homophobe," shared one user.

"She said did u say pride sucks? He should have shouted no lol," another chimed in.

"Its disturbing how adele humiliated her own fan for a word she misheard and people still go "it doesnt matter, she still mothered,"" added another netizen.

Others commended the singer, stating that despite mishearing Adele, she chose to stand by her beliefs. One added,

"She said her truth and was not wrong, we love her," commented a fan.

"This is genuinely so so funny. But anyway, I love the fact that she went hard for the LGBTQ+ community," reacted another.

A fan questioned why the fan would choose to scream "work s*cks" at a concert, to which @myfavoritestill replied:

"bc she was talking abt the work week, dumb ik but it wasn’t completely out of left field."

Adele is known to speak out during her concerts

Weekends with Adele is the singer's first residency show. It was initially scheduled to begin in January 2022 but was delayed to November 2022 due to COVID-19 and set to run through November this year. As part of the residency, the Send My Love singer performs two shows every weekend.

This is not the first time the singer has interrupted one of her residency concerts to speak her mind. Last July, the 36-year-old addressed the disturbing trend of concertgoers throwing objects at performers on stage, even jokingly warning her fans not to act out during her shows. She stated:

"Have you noticed how people are like forgetting f*cking show etiquette in America, they’re just throwing sh*t on stage. Have you seen that? F*cking dare you. Dare you to throw something at me."

The following month, she was also seen defending a fan in the audience against a security guard who was "bothering" him for standing and singing along during the show.

Last month, she raved even about Sabrina Carpenter's song, Espresso, during her Weekend with Adele performance, calling it her "jam." The singer has always been outspoken about her belives and have been seen talking about them in her Residency shows.

Adele has not released any comments about the misunderstanding as of writing this article.