Who is Belle Black on Days of Our Lives? Everything you need to know

Days of Our Lives is known for its varied and ever-expanding cast members and characters list. One of these is Belle Black, the only daughter of the super couple John Black and Marlena Evans. Belle's character is famous for her iconic relationship with Shawn Brady on the soap.

The character was portrayed by several child actors between 1993 and 1999, and the role was then popularly taken on by actress Kirsten Storms in 1999. In August 2004, actress Martha Madison took over and has been playing the role ever since.

The actress appeared sporadically on screen in 2015, 2020, and again in 2024. Madison also received a Daytime Emmy Award nomination in the category Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2019.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Days of Our Lives and Belle's storyline on the soap.

Trending

Who is Belle Black? Everything to know about the Days of Our Lives character

Belle Black in a still from Days of Our Lives (Image via @dayspeacock / Instagram)

Belle Black is the daughter of John Black and Dr. Marlena Evans on the soap. Originally, she was thought to be the daughter of Marlena and her husband, Roman Brady, but it was then revealed that Marlena had an affair with John. Roman and Marlena's daughter, Sami Brady, even kidnapped Belle at birth, though she was stopped immediately by John. The child reunited with her parents after this scare.

As a teenager at Salem High School, Belle began a relationship with Philip Kiriakis but soon fell in love with Shawn-Douglas Brady. Though their relationship eventually became a super-couple, they faced many challenges.

After school, Belle was accepted to Columbia University and made it through her senior year as a class salutatorian. Belle then attended Salem University where she lived in the same campus dorm with Shawn, Rex, and Cassie.

Shawn Brady in a still from Days of Our Lives (Image via @dayspeacock / Instagram)

Later, after a series of misunderstandings between Shawn and Belle, she agreed to marry Philip. After knowing the news, Shawn realized his true feelings for Belle on the eve of her wedding. However, Belle failed to tell Philip about her equation with Shawn before he shipped out with his Marine unit.

In another twist, Belle gave birth to her daughter Claire, who was really Shawn's daughter. This made for a confusing and charged love triangle between the trio, which finally ended with Shawn and Belle's marriage in 2007.

Since then, the two characters were written off as regulars on the soap, making only brief appearances in Salem. In 2016, Belle returned to Salem with Shawn and a teenage Claire. Again in 2024, the couple returned to town. However, they have chosen to part ways now as they remain in Salem. It remains to be seen how the characters progress in the storyline since they are currently a part of the on-screen cast.

Also read: "Paul Tefler as Eric was best": Days of Our Lives cast's hilarious impersonations leave fans in stitches!

Audiences can watch Belle Black on Days of Our Lives, streaming online via Peacock. New episodes of the soap are released on all weekdays via the platform.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback